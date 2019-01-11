Nordstrom Is Giving Men a New Fashion Experience With a Curated Collection

Retail powerhouse Nordstrom is treating men to a new fashion experience with the debut of “Concept 001: Out Cold.” The initiative, kicking off today in its New York and Seattle stores, features a 20-brand curated collection of what the retailer has deemed among the most compelling brands it offers for ski, snow, rain and technical gear for inclement weather.

The product will be showcased in the stores through Feb. 7 as well as online through March. Footwear brands include Salomon, Deimme, Aigle, Hoka One One, New Blance and Blundstone.

“The [initiative] is a platform for us to tell a deeper product and brand story to our customers,” said Sam Lobban, VP of men’s design and new concepts. “It’s a way for us to elevate how we show the best products from around the world.”

According to Lobban, “Concept 001: Out Cold” takes the best of top-of-the-mountain product and introduces it to guys who are outdoor enthusiasts as well as city dwellers. “We were thinking about real outdoor boots that also offer protection from [everyday] elements,” said Lobban. “It’s an Everest boot from Diemme to Blundstone. They all have functionality. Even the Hokas are water-resistant trail running product.”

“Concept 001: Out Cold” targets both the retailer’s customer base as well as new shoppers to the store. “We’re talking to a new guy who maybe doesn’t currently shop within Nordstrom,” said Lobban, while there’s also product designed to appeal to its core customer.

A second round of curated products will hit stores mid-February, with other installations to roll out throughout the year.

