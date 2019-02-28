Nike Hits Roadblock in Lawsuit Over Gender Discrimination

Nike Inc.’s attempts to see courts dismiss a possible class action suit against the company over allegations of gender discrimination have hit a roadblock.

Federal Magistrate Judge Jolie Russo on Tuesday recommended that Nike’s motion to dismiss class and collective claims — effectively limiting the number of parties that can be added to the complaint as plaintiffs — be denied. Judge Russo’s decision will be reviewed by the district judge. The parties have 14 days to file objections with the court.

Two former employees, Kelly Cahill and Sara Johnston, filed a lawsuit against the sportswear giant in August alleging that it “intentionally and willfully” discriminated against women with regard to pay and promotions, and that its majority-male executives fostered a hostile work environment at its Portland, Ore., headquarters.

Since then, two more women and former Nike employees — Lindsay Elizabeth and Heather Hender — have been added to the suit as plaintiffs and the women have been seeking class-action status for the complaint.

The initial plaintiffs, Cahill and Johnston, resigned from their roles in July and November 2017, respectively. Cahill had worked as a communications director at the company for close to four years, while Johnston had been employed as an analyst for around a decade.

According to the complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Oregon, both quit because they were being paid less than their male colleagues for substantially similar work and purportedly had fewer promotion opportunities. Further, they alleged, Nike’s HR department failed to adequately address their grievances after they brought complaints internally.

The lawsuit came less than four months after an exposé in The New York Times described a “toxic” boys’ club culture, allegedly prompted by an anonymous internal survey conducted by a group of female employees that addressed sexual harassment, demeaning comments, unfair treatment and other misconduct, which they delivered to CEO Mark Parker. The saga saw close to a dozen high-ranking Nike executives exit the brand over a two-month period. In April, Nike admitted that it had fallen short in promoting women and people of color, and in July, it announced a plan to raise salaries for 10 percent of its workforce to help correct pay inequity.

A second sweeping suit came in September when three Nike shareholders sued Nike founder Phil Knight, CEO Mark Parker, and former Nike brand president Trevor Edwards and the company’s board, alleging that they “facilitated and knowingly ignored the hostile work environment that has now harmed, and threatens to further tarnish and impair, the company’s financial position.”

Throughout the imbroglio, Nike has maintained that it “opposes discrimination of any type and has a long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion. We are committed to competitive pay and benefits for our employees. The vast majority of Nike employees live by our values of dignity and respect for others.”

Nike declined to comment on the latest development in the case. However, a spokesperson for the company reiterated that previous statement.