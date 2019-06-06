Nike Introduces Plus-Size Mannequins to Redesigned London Store

Nike unveiled today a new space in its London flagship exclusively for women, including an expanded plus-size range. In addition, plus-size mannequins have been added to the floor for the first time to reflect the company’s larger size offerings.

The plus-size mannequins at the NikeTown store in Oxford Circus showcase a range of items including sports bras, leggings, sneakers and yoga apparel. In addition, the sportswear giant has installed para-sport mannequins in the redeveloped space that brings visibility to athleticwear for disabled people. This new initiative reflects Nike’s ongoing commitment to presenting a diverse range of body types that shop the brand; it follows the release of a full women’s plus-size range in 2017 that offers sizes 1X to 3X.

“To celebrate the diversity and inclusivity of sport, the space will not just celebrate local elite and grassroot athletes through visual content, but also show Nike plus-size and para-sport mannequins for the first time on a retail space,” Nike said in a statement.

Sarah Hannah, general manager and VP for women in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, added: “With the incredible momentum in women’s sport right now, the redesigned space is just another demonstration of Nike’s commitment to inspiring and serving the female athlete.”

The redeveloped women’s floor sells women’s team kits and customized sportswear as well as extended size offerings.

