Nike to Open Paris Flagship in the Most Expensive Building on Champs-Élysées

Nike is heading to Paris’ Avenue des Champs-Élysées.

The athletic behemoth has confirmed its purchase of a building on the famed stretch to house its European headquarters and its flagship House of Innovation in Paris — but it’s not just your usual real estate.

The 83,000-square-foot edifice located at 79 Avenue des Champs-Élysées is worth a staggering 613 million euros, or $673 million — a record-high price for property on the iconic thoroughfare, reports Forbes. (Comparatively, tech giant Apple had bought a place at 114 Avenue des Champs-Élysées valued at 600 million euros, or $659 million.)

According to the business news outlet, the average price per square meter in many areas in Paris has skyrocketed to 11,000 euros, or a little more than $12,000. Champs-Élysées is considered the most expensive street in Europe, with 13,255 euros, or $14,559, per square meter; however, New York’s Fifth Avenue is still considered the most expensive street in the world at 29,822 euros, or $32,755, per square meter.

The building, out of which Nike’s European and French staff members will be based, also includes 46,000 square feet of retail space and is branded as a historic heritage site. It will become the company’s third House of Innovation when it opens in the spring. (Outposts already exist in Shanghai and New York.)

“This new flagship introduces a rich and immersive way for consumers to experience Nike that goes beyond commerce,” a Nike spokesperson wrote in an email to FN. “Whether on the cutting edge of fashion or an obsessive footballer, our House of Innovation will have something special for everyone in our most digitally led experience to date.”

Nike’s arrival at the Parisian landmark is part of the Champs-Élysées Committee’s project to revitalize the avenue with the designs of architect Philippe Chiambaretta. The last time the area went under a large-scale renovation was more than two decades ago.

More news on Nike’s Paris store will be shared closer to its opening.

