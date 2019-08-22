Sign up for our newsletter today!

Nike Ranks as One of the World’s Healthiest Brands — on a List Dominated by Tech

By Ella Chochrek
A Chinese woman walks past a logo of Nike outside Nike store in Beijing, China, 22 May 2019. A letter signed by 173 companies which including Nike, Adidas, says the US President's decision to raise import tariffs to 25 percent will disproportionately affect the working class after Donald J. Trump increased levies on 200 billion US dollars worth of Chinese imports into the US from 10 percent to 25 percent.Footwear firms urge Donald Trump to end the US trade war with China, Beijing - 22 May 2019
A Nike store in Beijing, China.
Nike is one of the world’s healthiest brands, according to a new index by ranking compiler YouGov.

The Swoosh, ranked No. 8, was one of just two non-tech centric companies to crack into the top 10, the other being Ikea (No. 7).

In its report, YouGov noted that the public’s perception of Nike health hasn’t dimmed in light of its controversial campaign starring ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, released in September 2018.

Sales haven’t been negatively impacted by the Kapernick ad, either, as Nike profits topped analysts’ expectations after the campaign dropped. Investor sentiment took a brief dive following the ad’s release, but soon went the opposite direction, hitting an all-time high.

Tech companies — Google, WhatsApp, YouTube, Samsung and Facebook, from first to fifth — made up the entirety of YouGov’s top 5.

Landing the No. 6 spot on the list was Amazon. The e-commerce giant came off a strong Prime Day last month and posted a revenue increase of 20% to $63.4 billion for Q2. The e-tailer’s streak of record-high earnings came to an end, however, with gains of $5.22 a share, less than consensus bets of $5.56.

While Nike was the only shoe brand to rank in YouGov’s top 10, Adidas came close, securing the No. 11 spot. Japanese clothing label Uniqlo was the only fashion brand to snag a place on the list, landing at No. 12.

To determine the world’s top 25 healthiest brands, YouGov looked at consumer survey data from a 12-month period (July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019). YouGov averaged brands’ score across six categories —  Impression, Quality, Value, Satisfaction, Recommend and Reputation — to measure their global health.

Below, see the top 25 companies on the YouGov global brands ranking list:

    1. Google
    2. WhatsApp
    3. YouTube
    4. Samsung
    5. Facebook
    6. Amazon
    7. Ikea
    8. Nike
    9. Paypal
    10. Netflix
    11. Adidas
    12. Uniqlo
    13. Lego
    14. Colgate
    15. Almarai
    16. Panasonic
    17. Tylenol
    18. LG
    19. Visa
    20. Toyota
    21. Nivea
    22. Booking.com
    23. Galaxy
    24. Al Baik
    25. Alipay

