Nike Ranks as One of the World’s Healthiest Brands — on a List Dominated by Tech

Nike is one of the world’s healthiest brands, according to a new index by ranking compiler YouGov.

The Swoosh, ranked No. 8, was one of just two non-tech centric companies to crack into the top 10, the other being Ikea (No. 7).

In its report, YouGov noted that the public’s perception of Nike health hasn’t dimmed in light of its controversial campaign starring ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, released in September 2018.

Sales haven’t been negatively impacted by the Kapernick ad, either, as Nike profits topped analysts’ expectations after the campaign dropped. Investor sentiment took a brief dive following the ad’s release, but soon went the opposite direction, hitting an all-time high.

Tech companies — Google, WhatsApp, YouTube, Samsung and Facebook, from first to fifth — made up the entirety of YouGov’s top 5.

Landing the No. 6 spot on the list was Amazon. The e-commerce giant came off a strong Prime Day last month and posted a revenue increase of 20% to $63.4 billion for Q2. The e-tailer’s streak of record-high earnings came to an end, however, with gains of $5.22 a share, less than consensus bets of $5.56.

While Nike was the only shoe brand to rank in YouGov’s top 10, Adidas came close, securing the No. 11 spot. Japanese clothing label Uniqlo was the only fashion brand to snag a place on the list, landing at No. 12.

To determine the world’s top 25 healthiest brands, YouGov looked at consumer survey data from a 12-month period (July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019). YouGov averaged brands’ score across six categories — Impression, Quality, Value, Satisfaction, Recommend and Reputation — to measure their global health.

Below, see the top 25 companies on the YouGov global brands ranking list:

Google WhatsApp YouTube Samsung Facebook Amazon Ikea Nike Paypal Netflix Adidas Uniqlo Lego Colgate Almarai Panasonic Tylenol LG Visa Toyota Nivea Booking.com Galaxy Al Baik Alipay

