Wandler, By Far & Paris Texas: Instagram Is Fueling a New Class of It Brands + More Secrets to Their Success

When Eva Chen stepped out in two different pairs of Paris Texas snake-embossed boots on consecutive days last week, the Paris Fashion Week street style photographers were right there, snapping away. And the Instagram queen shared four different posts featuring the brand, racking up tens of thousands of likes on each of them.

It was the kind of buzz any young label covets, and Chen is one influencer who actually moves product. (After discovering Paris Texas on Instagram — naturally — she was one of its earliest supporters following its 2015 launch.)

Paris Texas is just one of several new labels that’s rapidly growing, thanks in large part to a social-obsessed young female consumer who buys based off what they’re seeing on Instagram. Wandler and By Far, two other emerging brands, are also resonating strongly with both shoppers and retailers.

Eva Chen wore Paris Texas boots on two consecutive days at Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“They have all cleverly used social media to interact with customers and generate brand awareness, along with excellent product placement,” said Julia Macrae, buyer at Level Shoes in Dubai. “They are ensuring that their ‘it’ shoes (By Far’s Tanya sandals, Wandler’s Isa pumps and Paris Texas’ knee-high boots) are seen on all the right people in all the right places.”

“They speak to the modern Instagram girl and their audience, which guarantees success,” added Hollie Harding, non-apparel buying manager at Browns.

Just as importantly, these brands have been smart about developing a signature that’s commercial, wearable and accessible. “The latest contemporary brands, such as By Far and Wandler, have found the magic recipe for well-made, fashion-focused shoes available for an accessible price,” said Elizabeth von der Goltz, global buying director at Net-a-Porter. “These are all offered in both statement styles and classic styles, which helps them translate to a wide customer base.”

Shoes from By Far spring ’20 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy