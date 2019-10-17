Neiman Marcus’ Shoe Fantasy Gifts For Holiday With Christian Louboutin and Jeff Staplef

Neiman Marcus is once again taking an over-the-top approach to gift-giving this holiday season with the release of its legendary Christmas Book, complete with its Fantasy Gifts. This year they include a visit to Christian Louboutin’s atelier in Paris and a trip to Tokyo where they will meet Jeff Staple, founder and creative director of streetwear brand Staple Pigeon, and receive a wardrobe of custom kicks.

This time, shoe lovers will have the chance to purchase the chance to create a custom pair of shoes with high-profile designer Christian Louboutin. The gift is comprised of a trip to Paris for two. Guests will enjoy a three-night stay at the Mandarin Oriental, a five-star hotel on Rue Saint Honore.

Next, there’s a visit to Christian Louboutin atelier, where one of the guests will work with the atelier director and master artisans to design a custom, one-of-a-kind pair of shoes fitted to their precise foot measurements as well as partake in the shoemaking process. In addition, the client will receive an original sketch of their shoe signed by the shoe master.

That’s just the beginning. After the visit to the atelier, guests will stop by the original Christian Louboutin boutique on Rue Jean Jacques Rousseau and select a total of five pairs of shoes from the latest collection.

The trip also includes visits to some of Louboutin’s favorite spots in Paris, including dinner at the Michelin-star restaurant, Divellec, and a show at the Crazy Horse cabaret.

The cost of the gift is $125,000. A charitable donation of $18,000 will be made to the Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation.

For sneaker lovers, there’s a trip to Tokyo for two to where together they will receive at least eight pairs of custom sneakers from the 2020 Staple Collaborations. Each item will come with a signed letter of authenticity from Staple and can also be signed by him.

Jeff Staple CREDIT: Instagram.

Also included is a four-night stay at Aman Tokyo, a 5-star hotel near the shopping hubs of Ginza and Shibuya. The two will also dine with Staple at his favorite restaurant, Narisawa.

The gift retails for $110,000. A donation of $7,500 will be made to the Heart of Neiman Marcus.

To purchase the gifts, consumers can call 877-966-4438.

