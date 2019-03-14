Inside Neiman Marcus’ New Women’s Shoe Department at Hudson Yards

When Neiman Marcus opens inside the much-buzzed-about Hudson Yards tomorrow in New York, shoes will be front and center.

Brands in the 8,000-sq.-ft. space include top luxury names such as Manolo Blahnik, Gianvito Rossi, Valentino, Chanel and Celine. Christan Louboutin will have its own dedicated outpost, while Giuseppe Zanotti, Sophia Webster and Aquazzura are also on the floor. Big athletic names like Nike and Adidas also have notable presence.

“The ladies’ shoe salon is a spectacular centerpiece of the Neiman Marcus Hudson Yard store that we are proud of,” said Julee Butler, VP and DMM of ladies’ shoes. “The vast department is spacious but comfortable with a modern edge. The floor is the first in design for Neiman Marcus offering an unrestricted environment with no structural walls, which allows it to be open and inviting.”

The exterior of the new Neiman Marcus space. CREDIT: Courtesy Image

At a time when every department store globally is upping the ante on shoes, what will specifically sets Neiman Marcus’ New York location apart?

“We are offering our customers the best in class of true luxury brands curated in a way that offers a well-edited fashion point of view focused on trend-relevant lifestyle product not already in her shoe wardrobe,” Butler said.

In addition, there are special exclusives created around Neiman Marcus’ “The Art of Travel” initiative. “The assortment of exclusive items were designed to encapsulate the perfect travel shoe must haves for our well-traveled customers,” Butler said.

Shoes are also a focus across the rest of the store. The retailer will house a Lucchese boot shop as well as a Santana Leather Care shoe repair space.

While Neiman Marcus will have plenty of competition across New York, inside Hudson Yards, Neiman Marcus’ Dallas rival Forty Five Ten is also making a strong statement with four different storefronts.