Everything You Need to Know About the New Neiman Marcus Store at Hudson Yards

The exterior of the new space.

The countdown is on — and so is the pressure.

As the department store wars rage on during a challenging time for New York retail, Neiman Marcus will make a major bet when it open its doors on Friday. The retailer believes it has the recipe for success with hot brands, stepped-up service, digital features throughout the store and three restaurants.

Here are key facts to know about the new space. Check back for more on the shoe floor.

The 188,000 sq.-ft.-shop is the retailer’s fifth largest store in the country.

The women’s shoe department itself spans 8,000 square feet and is a centerpiece when you enter the store on the 5th floor.

In a nod to its Texas roots, the retailer will house a Lucchese boot shop. Last year, the heritage western brand tapped model-turned-designer Erin Wasson to help it reach a more fashion-forward consumer. As cowboy boots continue to trend, Lucchese could have big opportunity here.

Santana Leather Care will also have a dedicated in-store space. The company has developed a solid reputation for quality work and craftsmanship — and is known for restoring luxury shoes from top brands. It already counts locations in Atlanta and Coral Gables, Fla. and employees around 60 people.

The retailer now employs more than 50 digital stylists, who work at home to assist the top e-commerce shoppers. Now Neiman Marcus is bringing the concept in store via its “Digital Styling Lounge” on the 7th floor. Another personal shopping lounge pairs shoppers with stylists on a one-to-one basis.

Neiman Marcus at Hudson Yards CREDIT: Related Oxford

There are three restaurants in the three-level store — Cook & Merchants, Bar Stanley (in honor of the store’s late president Stanley Marcus) and the Zodiac Room — Neiman Marcus’ signature eatery in Dallas.

Service is a priority: Digitally-enabled fitting rooms allow customers to engage with sales associates through an interactive touch screen. Sunglass mirror stations allow customers to compare four sunglasses at a time, while audio services allow customers to access and modify the store’s playlist like a digital jukebox.

Taking a cue from British department stores Liberty and Selfridges, there is a pop-up florist on the 5th floor.

The retailer is upping the ante on beauty with a BLVD salon, which will offer blowouts, manicures, pedicures, brow shaping and more.

Neiman Marcus makes a major statement with art throughout the space, with original Halston sketches, a Frank Stella painting, a Roy Lichtenstein print, as well as photographs by Roxanne Lowit, and Bill Cunningham’s “Battle of Versailles.” Art relocated from other stores includes pieces originally curated by Stanley Marcus.