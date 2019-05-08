This Is How Many People Have Bought Counterfeit Mother’s Day Gifts

As Mother’s Day swiftly approaches, many Americans are preparing to honor their mothers and other important women in their lives with a variety of presents.

In fact, the National Retail Federation has forecasted that this Sunday’s celebration will deliver the highest consumer spending for the holiday in its survey’s 16-year history, reaching a record $25 billion — up from last year’s $23.1 billion. But according to online intellectual property company Red Points, some of those shoppers might be unknowingly buying their moms counterfeit gifts.

A recently released study from the firm showed that 16% of consumers have bought a Mother’s Day gift that turned out to be fake, with 84% of people who had unintentionally purchased such presents saying they would be hesitant about buying from that brand again.

Although majority of shoppers were oblivious to the authenticity of the product, about 6% of respondents said they knew the items were copycat goods and bought them anyway. “While only a small number were aware the product was fake, this is still a very large amount given the average spend per consumer,” the report read. “This could potentially account for millions of dollars in lost revenue for brands if it’s representative of the real number of counterfeits bought.”

Surveying 1,500 consumers, the study found that the top three categories for Mother’s Day gifts were jewelry (37%), clothing (29%) and beauty products (28%). Footwear also made the list, with 18% of shoppers saying they were planning to surprise their moms with new shoes.

The research also showed that counterfeiters tend to use social media in an effort to market fake items. About 73% of respondents said they regularly see social media content selling products that they deem are counterfeit, with 37% of people surveyed adding that such content makes them less likely to engage with posts from authentic brands.

“Counterfeit products bought on Mother’s Day can have a deep and lasting effect on brand value,” the report read. “What’s more, 60% would be likely to click content from a seller they were not familiar with if it was offering a discounted product. This type of behavior would put consumers at risk.”

