Moda Operandi Searches Show the Power of the Hadid Sisters — and J-Lo

Bella and Gigi Hadid are two of the world’s most famous models, and they walked countless runway shows throughout September and October. But does hiring one or both of them result in a tangible sales boost for a brand?

According to Moda Operandi, the answer is yes. The luxury e-tailer, which offers pre-sales on runway looks within hours of the shows, researched a potential connection between the model who wears an item and how well that item sells, as well as the level of search volume for it. The numbers seem to point to a correlation: Pieces worn by Bella and Gigi generated 127% more views on ModaOperandi.com than average spring ’20 product.

Gigi Hadid at Moschino spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Hadid sisters appeared on spring ’20 catwalks for top labels including Burberry, Moschino and Versace.

Bella Hadid at Versace spring ’20.

Gigi Hadid at Versace spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While the Hadids were a major draw, Versace had another secret weapon: Jennifer Lopez. Social media was positively buzzing when the pop star stepped out at the Italian label’s Milan Fashion Week show in an updated version of the legendary green dress she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards. The piece garnered 22 times more traffic than the average spring ’20 product on ModaOperandi.com.

Jennifer Lopez (L) and Donatella Versace at Versace’s spring ’20 Milan Fashion Week show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

And the headline-making jungle-print design did more than just generate searches on Moda Operandi. It also brought a new audience to Lopez on Instagram. According to influencer marketing agency Social Studies, the star racked up 165,000 new followers on the day of the show, while Versace saw its Instagram grow by 29,000 followers.

Social media interest also surrounded another brand, Bottega Veneta — and without the star power of the Hadids. Moda Operandi said it received more Instagram direct messages asking about pre-orders for Bottega spring ’20 than any other brand. Moda also significantly upped its buy of Bottega for the season, marking the largest increase of a brand’s wares in its history.

Woven leather sandals on the runway at Bottega Veneta spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

