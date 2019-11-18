Italian Trade Show Plans to Launch Micam “X” to Highlight Technology and Sustainability

Micam is embracing the future with its new "X" format.

To keep pace with rapidly shifting consumer behavior, brands are frequently focusing on three pillars of development: material technology, sustainability initiatives and the future of retail. It’s little wonder, then, that these subjects will form the basis of the new Micam “X” program at the February 2020 edition of Micam, one of the oldest footwear trade fairs, held in Milan.

Micam “X” will be open to all show attendees and feature workshops, presentations and installations. Located in the center of the event at Pavilion 1, the format will provide an opportunity for brands to explore some of the most critical issues facing the industry in an interactive setting.

Consumers are increasingly looking for higher performing footwear, even in more casual styles, and material innovation can help brands offer that without compromising on design. Micam “X” will showcase research in this area and offer sample textiles for visitors to explore, as a way to promote awareness of the developments coming to market.

Sustainability questions also will be addressed, in the form of guest speakers and discussions with authoritative figures in this space. Topics to be covered include defining what true sustainability looks like for the footwear industry, and determining how to make more informed purchasing decisions.

The third area of focus will address the evolution of retail and explore how brands can adjust distribution channels to better serve the consumer of the future. There will also be demonstrations of new technologies and solutions, alongside guest speaker programming.

Micam “X” will kick off with a Zero Edition teaser at the February show, with a larger rollout of the format taking place at the September 2020 event and subsequent trade shows.

Want more?

How Footwear’s Largest Trade Shows Are Adapting to an Uncertain Climate

Brands Set Big Sustainability Sourcing Goals for 2025, in New McKinsey Report

How Digitizing Material Swatches Can Save Both Money and the Environment