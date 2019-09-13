What to Expect at Micam’s 50th Anniversary Show

Micam opens on Sunday in Milan — and the show has big plans for its 50th anniversary celebration.

A total of 1,303 exhibitors, including 695 Italian and 608 international firms, will take part in the four-day edition. Micam’s new exhibitors this time around include North Sails, Hush Puppies and Donald Pliner.

“We are celebrating our 50th birthday by looking, above all, to the future,” said Siro Badon, president of Assocalzaturifici and Micam. Then event also is celebrating its rich history and will recount five decades with an exhibition — “It’s Shoe Time” — set up first at the fair and then at Milan’s Mudec Museum of art and culture.

In addition, Micam has several new spaces that will emphasize burgeoning parts of the market.

The Players District, an area in pavilion seven focusing on sport shoes, will feature brands such as Lotto, Bjorn Borg, CMP, Dolomite, Joma Sport, Garmont and Skechers. Within that, a special area called The Arena will host interactive events and performers to bring the space to life.

At the show, the emerging designer lineup includes Adult, Anna Baiguera, Annie Gestroemi, Andrea Mondin, Balluta, King Ping, Maison Ernest, Marie Weber, Me.Land, Panafrica, Paolo Ronga, Seven All Around. They will be accompanied by 12 influencers on the floor who will help get the word out about their collections.

Micam 2018 CREDIT: Micam

There are also several special events planned to promote the future of footwear. On Monday, evening, the International Lab of Mittelmoda and Micam will hand out The Fashion Award 2019, which will honor 25 student finalists from 14 different countries. The budding designers will show their collections in Micam’s runway space.

A day earlier on Sunday, the show will get things started with its official opening party, “The Greatest Show,” which features hits from the ’70s until today. Finally a special, invitation-only event on Tuesday will let select attendees take part in an event celebrating the life and work of Leonardo Da Vinci.