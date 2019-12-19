Emerging DTC Brand Mia Becar Takes Next Steps With LA Pop-Up

After making its debut this summer, digitally native luxury brand Mia Becar is taking its next steps with a Los Angeles pop-up.

The label, founded by Betsy Gonzalez and Carolina Lujan, is operating a holiday space inside Curve LA that will be open through Jan. 9.

Until now, Mia Becar has only been sold online, but Gonzalez said pop-ups were part of an overall strategy to expand the brand’s reach. “It’s a way for customers to really experience the brand and the product,” the founder and creative director told FN last month, hinting that the brand could open temporary spaces in other cities like New York and Dallas down the road.

For now, the designers wanted to partner with a well-established retailer in Los Angeles, the brand’s home.

“Curve has been a pivotal name in fashion retail since they opened their North Robertson location more than 20 years ago. This pop up is an amazing opportunity both for Mia Becar to display its collection in real life, as well as for consumers to get their hands on – and feet into – a pair of shoes,” said Gonzalez. “[Curve founder and stylist] Nevena Borissova has an incredible eye for style, and we’re thrilled for this collaboration with her.”

Mia Becar founders Betsy Gonzalez and Carolina Lujan. CREDIT: Courtesy Image

Borissova added, “Curve is on a mission to represent and introduce the latest in fashion, support young talent, and serve as an incubator for emerging styles. Mia Becar is all this and more. With the holidays and red-carpet season fast approaching, the timing is perfect.” While Mia Becar is focused on drops — offering new styles regularly versus adhering to a seasonal system — the brand does have core looks, including the Marilyn mule pump, a high-heel featuring a ribbon-accented Mary Jane-style strap and bow detail. Another highlight is the Francesca lace-up sandal with a crystal heel. Inside the Mia Becar space at Curve LA. CREDIT: Courtesy Image

Gonzalez and Lujan travel to Italy every six to eight weeks to work with their factory partners. ” We want to be hands on. We work with a great project manager and pattern maker. Every has been a joy to work with. We can’t do anything without them,” said Gonzalez. The pair, born in Mexico, studied shoe design at Arsutoria School in Milan in 2017 before launching their venture.

Lujan said having a strong team around you is essential to success in the shoe business. “You also have to love what you do, and you can’t be afraid to make mistakes,” she said.

A Mia Becar holiday display at Curve in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy Image