Men Are More Likely Than Women to Check Prices Online Before Making a Purchase, Says Study

Customers pose with their shopping bags at the Colette concept store in Paris, France.

It looks like men are the new power shopper.

According to analytics firm First Insight, male shoppers are now more likely than women to check prices online and on Amazon.com before making a purchase.

A new study analyzing consumer habits and purchase behavior found that 53 percent of men reported shopping on the e-tailer’s site six or more times a month, compared with 45 percent of female respondents. Additionally, about 60 percent of male shoppers — versus 52 percent of women — said that their Amazon purchases have increased in the last year.

The data was also supported across multiple retail channels, including major department stores including JCPenney and Kohl’s; luxury brands like Gucci and Prada; and even off-price stores such as TJ Maxx and Marshalls.

“We are seeing a significant shift in shopping behavior by men, which is shattering many age-old gender stereotypes,” CEO Greg Petro said in a statement. “It’s clear that as we head into 2019, every retailer needs to shrug off the misperception that shopping is a female-dominated activity, particularly as more men leverage the latest technologies and online tools to find the best prices.”

Petro also hosted a gathering on Tuesday morning ahead of the National Retail Federation’s 2019 Big Show, where he shared more top trends expected to define shopping in 2019. During the talk, the executive addressed the resurgence of the ’90s-inspired logomania — largely spearheaded by millennials and Gen Zers.

“You can remember a long time ago when people used to hide the brand [of their clothes and accessories],” he explained. “This generation wants to demonstrate their authenticity to a brand.”

(First Insight’s findings come from two separate surveys, which were based on targeted samples of 1,000 respondents and fielded in December 2017 and September 2018.)

