Marshalls Debuts Online Store With Discounted Designer Goods

For the first time, Marshalls is in the e-commerce business.

Marshalls.com previously served as just a store locator, but now the site has shopping capabilities, offering discounted designer goods from brands such as Gucci, Ugg and Dior.

“This site will feature a unique assortment of the brands and values that Marshalls is known for, and also offer customers the ability to shop through fun, interactive features and curations,” said Mark DeOliveira, executive vice president, TJX Digital US, in a release. “We are excited for customers to experience the brand in this new way.”

New items will be added to the site on a daily basis. Customers can return product purchased by mail; most products (excluding some designer goods like Christian Louboutin pumps) can also be returned in Marshalls stores.

The off-price retailer has around 1,100 U.S. locations. It’s owned by TJX Companies, which also parents T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, HomeSense and Sierra. T.J. Maxx has had an e-commerce site since 2013; Sierra has one as well, while the two home goods stores do not.

Marshalls’ push into e-comm was announced in March during the TJX Cos. fourth-quarter earnings call.

On the call, the company’s president and CEO, Ernie Herrman, said the approach to building Marshalls.com was similar to that of the TJ Maxx site. He explained that online shopping helps the brick-and-mortar business, too.

“We’ve learned a lot with TJMaxx.com,” Herrman said. “We’re going to apply that to Marshalls. We really believe that it helps to drive incremental store traffic, given that a large percentage of our returns online go back to our stores, and so it’s going to encourage cross-shopping.”

