Magic Reveals Move to Mandalay Bay for February 2020 Edition + Unveils New Sustainability Initiative

Magic and FN Platform kicked off today — with all the events being held under one roof at the Las Vegas Convention Center through Wednesday. Informa’s fashion division, which operates the shows, also announced the dates and venue plans for the February 2020 edition.

Slated for Feb. 5-7, the Magic shows will be held at Mandalay Bay for one time only. With LVCC construction underway and 45 industries competing for space and dates, Informa decided to make the temporary move. Starting next August, the LVCC will become the permanent home for the shows.

“By positioning ourselves this August at the LVCC, it sets us up for the future to secure traditional market dates that align with the industry and join together under one roof at a state-of-the-art facility.” says Tom Nastos, chief commercial officer of Informa Markets Fashion Division.

As reported, the LVCC is undergoing a $935 million expansion that will enable all of Magic’s distinct events to be held in one location. For the first time this week, FN Platform’s footwear communities are being housed within each corresponding lifestyle category at Magic.

Separately, Informa also unveiled a new sustainability initiative called Good4Fashion, a partnership with the Conscious Fashion Campaign to support of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The program will encompass social responsibility, responsible production, ethical practices and eco/animal friendly initiatives, four pillars of Informa’s mission.