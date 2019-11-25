Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Everything You Need to Know

Only three days remain until Macy’s hosts its annual holiday tradition, the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Since 1924, millions of locals and visitors have made their way to the heart of New York City to take in the festive floats, lively marching bands and world-class performers that participate in the iconic event.

This year, the retailer’s turkey day festivities kick off at 9 a.m. ET to culminate at its Herald Square flagship store, with some of the biggest names in entertainment and beloved balloon characters taking over the streets of New York City for a three-hour spectacular.

Roughly 3.5 million people are expected to line down more than 40 blocks on 8th and 6th Avenues in and upwards of 50 million viewers will watch the parade on television.

“Each year we aim to create an even bigger one than the last,” executive producer Susan Tercero said in a statement.

Here, FN rounds up the numbers that make up the storied Thanksgiving Day Parade.

History

The parade is now on its 93rd year. It was canceled in 1942, 1943 and 1944 due to World War II.

The event celebrates 66 years with NBC as its official national broadcast partner.

Under Armour is the official outerwear provider of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Cost

50,000-plus hours of labor from the Parade Studio team of about 27 painters, carpenters, animators, sculptors, welders, scenic/costume designers, electricians and engineers

According to a study overseen by online shopping site Ebates.com, the parade’s cost in 2016 was about $10.4 million to $12.3 million.

Parade Route

Inflation: Begins at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday and ends at 8 p.m. ET in the area surrounding the American Museum of Natural History

Parade length: 2.5 miles

Start: 77th Street and Central Park West

Finish: 34th Street and Herald Square outside Macy’s

Entertainment

A-listers appearing or performing onboard floating stages include Ciara, Lea Michele, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Kelly Rowland, TLC, Black Eyed Peas, Natasha Bedingfield and Miss America Nia Franklin

11 marching bands with about 2,793 total members

10 performance groups, including 600 cheerleaders and 600 dancers from all over the country

Radio City Rockettes, who first performed in the 1957 parade

4 Broadway musicals dating back to 1977

100 choral singers

1,000 clowns and 22 clown stilt walker units

Balloons and Floats

16 giant character balloons and 40 novelty balloons

Five new floats will debut, including Rexy in the City by Coach

Tallest balloon: 62 feet (Diary of A Wimpy Kid)

Longest balloon: 77 feet (Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Red Ranger)

Widest balloon: 39 feet (Jett by Super Wings)

Balloon handlers: 1,600-plus, with 90 handlers on average per giant balloon

26 floats

Length and height of largest float: 60 feet long and 3.5 stories tall (Santa’s Sleigh)

Float escorts: 400

