Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s Are Going Fur-Free

By Ella Chochrek
Street style, shoe detailStreet style, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Mar 2019
A Paris Fashion Week street style look featuring fur-trimmed sandals.
Macy’s Inc. is going fur-free.

The Cincinnati, Ohio-based retail company will cease all fur sales by the end of the 2020 fiscal year, it announced Monday.

The ban encompasses items from in-house labels and from brand partners and will be applied at all Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s locations, including their off-price stores. As part of the change, Macy’s said it will be closing its fur vaults and salons.

“Over the past two years, we have been closely following consumer and brand trends, listening to our customers and researching alternatives to fur,” Macy’s CEO and chairman Jeff Gennette said in a statement. “Macy’s private brands are already fur-free, so expanding this practice across all Macy’s Inc. is the natural next step.”

The ban comes amid a wave of luxury designers pledging not to use fur products, among them VersacePrada and Burberry. Macy’s is not the first major retailer to take an anti-fur stance. Yoox Net-a-Porter and Farfetch have both vowed to remove the products from their inventories.

Meanwhile, California became the first U.S. state to prohibit the sale and manufacture of fur earlier in October. Beginning in 2023, it will be unlawful to manufacture, sell, attempt to sell, display, trade, donate or otherwise distribute fur products in the state.

“[Macy’s] announcement is consistent with the views of countless consumers in the marketplace, and other retailers should follow,” Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society, said in a press release. “With so many designers, major cities and now a state taking a stand against the sale of fur, we’re that much closer to ending this unnecessary and inhumane practice.”

