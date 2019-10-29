Lyst Index: Bottega Veneta’s Sandals Are the Hottest Shoes in the World

Need further proof that Bottega Veneta is red-hot? Look no further than Lyst’s Q3 Index of the world’s hottest fashion brands and products.

Bottega Veneta’s quilted square-toe sandals are the No. 1 most sought-after women’s fashion product in the world, according to Lyst. Last quarter, more than 27,000 online users searched for the shoes each month. During fashion month in September — as celebrities and influencers jetted to New York, London, Paris and Milan clad in Bottega wares — searches for “Bottega Veneta shoes” spiked by 156%.

Janka Polliani wearing Bottega Veneta sandals at LFW. CREDIT: Jason Jean

In addition to the quilted sandals, consumers are also searching for Bottega’s mesh pumps, Lido and Stretch sandals and Pouch clutch bag. The brand entered the Lyst Index’s top 20 for the first time — jumping up from 37 to 16 in the rankings.

Bottega Veneta mesh pumps on the streets of New York. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Further proof of Bottega’s rise can be found in parent company Kering’s third quarter earnings report. Sales at the brand were up 6.9% to 284.3 million euros, with growth at its retail stores rising 7.5% and wholesale up 4.1%.

Much of Bottega’s ascent can be attributed to creative director Daniel Lee, who was appointed in July 2018 and debuted his first collection for pre-fall ’19. The designer started off strong with buzzy styles, with some attributing fall’s square-toe trend to his top-selling sandals. Lee’s spring ’20 collection, shown at Milan Fashion Week last month, also debuted to much fanfare, with buyers singing its praises.

Bottega Veneta Lido sandals spotted on the streets during London Fashion Week. CREDIT: Cornel Cristian Petrus/Shutterst

“If Lee keeps moving the silhouettes on like he did [for spring ’20], whilst still maintaining that timeless luxury look that he has mastered, then Bottega Veneta is here to stay,” Ida Petersson, buying director at Browns Fashion, told FN.

While Bottega moved more than 21 spots up in Lyst’s rankings, the top 3 brands shuffled places to remain at the front of the list. Off-White nabbed the No. 1 spot, followed by Balenciaga at 2 and Gucci at 3.

See the full Lyst Index for the third quarter here.

