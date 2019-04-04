Why Nike, Reebok & Famous Footwear Revamped Their Loyalty Programs in 2019

Customers want to be rewarded for frequent purchases — and brands are taking note.

In 2019 thus far, several major retailers have unveiled updated or brand-new loyalty programs, introducing fresh incentives to keep consumers coming back.

The most recent brand to hop on the trend is Nike, which announced updates to NikePlus at WWD’s Retail 2030 forum on Wednesday. The Oregon-based company is rolling out fresh benefits for NikePlus app users, who can get personalized wares through one-on-one appointments at its House of Innovation 000 New York concept store.

Nike’s announcement comes less than a week after rival Reebok unveiled its first-ever loyalty program, dubbed Unlocked. Users of the service gain points to earn training videos, admission to private events and early access to product releases.

Both athletic giants are keeping personalization top of mind, reeling in younger generations with increased customized options through their respective rewards programs.

Nordstrom had the same idea in mind when it revealed its new rewards program, the Nordy Club, in November. Members of that program get their personalized experience through the app, where they can create their own “Nordy Portraits.” They also get early looks at new product launches and first dibs on sales.

As traditional brick-and-mortar retailers continue to adjust to the shifting retail landscape, loyalty programs are a way to keep customers coming back, both online and in store. Customers want benefits they can redeem without spending a fortune — and they want to be able to cash in frequently, according to a survey released by Blackhawk Network Holdings in January.

Target rolled out its updated loyalty program in February. Dubbed Target Circle, the system gives customers birthday rewards, discounts and 1 percent off on all purchases. Famous Footwear also announced a new loyalty program this year, transitioning to a system with more engaging communications and better savings.