This New App Pays You Money Whenever Your Friends Shop

The former CEO of Charlotte Olympia, Bonnie Takhar, is back with LetsBab, a peer-to-peer recommendation app that allows shoppers to buy, recommend and earn a profit.

Takhar, who is known for her experience and success in growing luxury brands, has decided to go into the world of smartphone e-commerce. The news of the app comes after Takhar stepped down at Charlotte Olympia in 2018 after seven years in the position. Before that, Takhar was the CEO of Halston Heritage, a revival of the ’70s fashion house championed by Sarah Jessica Parker. Prior to Halston, she was the CEO of Jimmy Choo.

Takhar’s decision to venture into the peer-to-peer shopping territory comes as no surprise, especially as influencer-sponsored products surge on social media channels. LetsBab takes personal recommendation to a whole other level by putting you in charge as the reviewer and receiving rewards for it.

“We know that a personal recommendation is the most powerful; it’s something we do every day, but there is no one platform that facilitates tracks and rewards this behavior,” said Takhar in a statement. “We are the first platform to allow anyone and everyone to share what they love and earn cash.”

LetsBab is now available to download in the United Kingdom and the United States. The app and marketplace enables users to shop and recommend the products they love to others. The e-commerce platform has 90 brands in the U.S. and 85 in the U.K. that users can shop from. Brands include Coach, Asos, Boohoo and Hunter.

The app declares itself the first of its kind and states that LetsBab doesn’t require users to have a social footprint, something unusual in the age of Instagram and other social media-based e-commerce.

LetsBab has a four-step process. First, users can “Find It” by searching on the user-friendly interface of the app. Then they can “Bab It” by shopping and also recommending the products to friends and family. To do so, all the customer needs is to share the product through text, email or social media channels. Afterward, customers can “Bank It.” When a user’s friend makes a purchase, the user will receive 5 percent of the sale. And lastly, users have the option to “Give It,” by donating their profit to a list of charities provided by the LetsBab app. Some of the charities users can give to are Women for Women, Smile Train and the Trevor Project.