The Best Labor Day Sneaker Sales Worth Shopping

Labor Day Weekend has become synonymous with fantastic sales on everything from electronics to home goods and of, course, shoes and apparel. In particular, there are tons of sneaker deals we’ve got our eye on — after all, why not treat yourself to a new pair of kicks when the savings are as good as more than 50% off? Below, we’ve compiled all the best sneaker sales to shop this Labor Day weekend, so all you have to do is click add to cart. Most of the sales have already started, unless otherwise noted.

Keep reading to shop them all, and check back here for the latest offers as we’ll be updating this post regularly.

Adidas

Save up to 50% off on select running and lifestyle shoes, including the classic Superstar.

Barneys

Score an extra 50% off designer sale styles from Of-White, Golden Goose and more.

Foot Locker

Get 15% off when you spend $75 or more with code TAKE15, 20% off on orders $100 or more with code TAKE20 and 25% off orders of $200 and over with code TAKE25.

Nordstrom

From Aug. 30 through Sept. 8, select styles are 40% off.

Nike

Take an additional 20% off select styles with code SAVE20 at checkout. Some of our favorite looks to make the sale include the Nike Air Max 720 and the Lebron 16.

Reebok

In conjunction with Reebok’s Back to School sale, the sports brand’s entire site is 50% off. You can also nab 40% off on select kids sneakers when you use code SCHOOL at checkout.

ShopBop

Enjoy up to 40% off on fashion sneakers from brands like Vince, Keds, and Champion.

Below, watch our video on hoe to stop sneakers from squeaking.

