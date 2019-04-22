From Amazon Returns to Weight Watchers Studios: How Kohl’s Is Luring in Shoppers

You are the company you keep — well, at least Kohl’s executives seem to think so.

In 2017, amid sluggish industrywide trends in brick-and-mortar, the Milkwaukee, Wis.–based, big box retailer decided to start leveraging the real estate in some of its stores to cut waste and engage more shoppers, leasing or outright selling off space to key parties. “We see the rightsizing strategy as a large opportunity for Kohl’s with tremendous runway,” said Michelle Gass, CEO and director of the department store, during the company’s Q4 2019 earnings call in March, noting that she sees ongoing opportunity with grocers, such as Aldi, smaller specialty shops, such as total line and fitness companies.

Overall, in the last two years, the company has seen its average store inventory has decreased by 10% while its 2018 profits gained 32 percent gain to $927 million.

Here, five ways the chain retailer is innovating.

Combo Stores

In 2018, Kohl’s announced a partnership with growing grocery store chain Aldi — rolling out pilots across a handful of stores. The first of these opened in Waukesha, Wis., in February of 2019. According to a Field Agent study, about 68 percent of consumers polled indication they would likely shop at both stores in the same trip and about 90 percent said they would likely shop at both the supermarket and department store.

Amazon Returns

Kohl’s started hosting Amazon returns kiosks at many of its locations in fall 2017. The stores that had the partnership operating in early 2018 saw revenue growth topping 10 percent, double the revenue growth at the rest of the retailers locations, according to a study by Earnest. The percentage of new customers also went up 9 percent versus 1 percent for the rest of the U.S. “We continue to be encouraged and learn a great deal through our returns pilot,” said Gass in the latest earnings call. The returns kiosks are now in 100 stores.

Amazon Products Sections

Amazon has also launched a shop-in-shop program in 30 Kohl’s, but the program will be expanding to 200 more soon. Specifically, an assortment of Amazon devices are luring shoppers. The department store even hosted an Amazon devices Black Friday sale.

Planet Fitness

Kohl’s is shrinking its retail space even more by leasing out space in 10 stores to Planet Fitness. The thinking is that customers will work out and then head next door to buy new workout apparel or anything else they need. “We see the Planet Fitness partnership as a real win-win,” said Gass in March.

Weight Watchers

As part of a series of wellness initiatives, the big box store is opening a Weight Watchers studio in one of its Chicago-area stores. “As a destination for active and wellness for the entire family, we continue to seek out new ideas that support our customers’ health goals,” said Gass in a statement earlier this year. The 1,800-square-foot space for WW will host events for members. Kohl’s will also start selling WW kitchen products online in June.

