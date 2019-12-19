Karl Lagerfeld Becomes Latest Fashion Brand to Ditch Fur

Karl Lagerfeld has vowed to go fur free.

The brand — named after the late designer — has agreed to ban the use of the material in its products, according to a statement released today by animal rights organization PETA. It becomes the latest fashion firm, along with AM Retail Group and Andrew Marc parent G-III Apparel Group, to halt the use of fur in future collections.

Lagerfeld, who served as creative director at both Chanel and Fendi as well as his own label, had previously spoken out in support of the fur industry.

“As long as people eat meat and wear leather, I don’t get the message,” he told The New York Times in March 2015 — the same year he staged a show of haute fourrure, or “couture fur,” for Fendi during the Paris couture collections as part of his 50th anniversary designing for the Italian label. “It’s very easy to say, ‘No fur, no fur, no fur,’ but it’s an industry.”

He added, “I’m very sympathetic [to the anti-fur cause]. I hate the idea of killing animals in a horrible way, but I think all that improved a lot.”

Over the past two years, an increasing number of luxury brands and retailers have done away with fur as a broader consumer shift toward sustainability amid environmental concerns has led the industry to offer more eco-friendly alternatives.

Big-name fashion houses including Versace, Michael Kors, Gucci, Chanel and Burberry as well as department store chains like Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s have pledged to no longer sell products that are designed with the material.

In New York City, a ban formally called Bill No. 1476 seeks to prohibit the sales of fur apparel, footwear and other accessories throughout the five boroughs. Introduced by Council Speaker Corey Johnson in late March, the legislation states that “no person may sell or offer for sale any fur apparel except for used fur apparel or fur apparel made from fur sourced exclusively from used fur apparel.”

California, meanwhile, became the first state in the United States to pass legislation prohibiting the sale and manufacturing of all fur. The historic bill known as AB44 was passed in September and takes effect in 2023, when it would be unlawful to manufacture, sell, attempt to sell, display, trade, donate or otherwise distribute fur products in the state.

