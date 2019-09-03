Sign up for our newsletter today!

JCPenney Gets Downgraded Again — Can the Retailer Stay Afloat?

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
Two women walk into the JCPenney store in Peabody, Mass. J.C. Penney Co. on Thursday, Aug. 15, reported a loss of $48 million in its fiscal second quarterEARNS JC Penney, Peabody, USA - 14 Aug 2019
Two women walk into a JCPenney store in Peabody, Mass.
CREDIT: Charles Krupa/Shutterstock

JCPenney’s corporate credit rating has been downgraded again.

According to a report published by Retail Dive, financial services firm S&P Global cut the struggling department store chain from a CCC+ rating to CCC — indicating an extremely high-risk investment — as consistent sales declines continue to plague the retailer. It had already downgraded the retailer to CCC+ in March.

In the second quarter, JCPenney managed to reduce its losses from $101 million the previous year to $48 million, or 15 cents per share, but revenues declined more than expected, dropping 7.4% to $2.62 billion. (Analysts had forecasted sales of $2.69 billion.) Months of slumping earnings reports have pushed its stock below $1, putting it at risk of delisting from the New York Stock Exchange.

Related

Days After Teaming Up With Macy's & JCPenney, ThredUp Lands $175M in New Funding

JCPenney's Chairman Just Bought 1 Million Shares of the Company

Why Both Macy's and JCPenney Teamed Up With ThredUp -- in Less Than 24 Hours

In its analysis, S&P experts wrote that the Plano, Texas-based company’s capital structure “appears unsustainable over the long term,” particularly amid a challenging retail environment that has seen a large swath of anchor companies shutter their doors as well as a broader shift to e-commerce.

“It is not clear that JCPenney will be able to achieve sustained material benefits from its plan to transform the company into a differentiated and desirable customer destination in the next year given its competitive headwinds,” the report read. (FN has reached out to the firm for more information.)

The downgrade also comes a month after JCPenney’s addition to Fitch Ratings’ “loans of concern” list, with the credit rating agency noting that the chain was at a high risk of defaulting on a $1.57 billion loan balance. Filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission put JCPenney’s debt at roughly $4 billion.

In an attempt to revive its business, the company has hired advisors to explore debt restructuring options to buy itself more time for a turnaround. After taking the helm in October, CEO Jill Soltau has made a concerted push toward JCPenney’s retail makeover, closing a few dozen underperforming stores and hiring new talent at the start of the year. It also recently announced a partnership with ThredUp, with 30 of its stores soon offering a selection of the online consignment giant’s secondhand apparel and accessories to be curated weekly.

Separately, JCPenney disclosed two weeks ago that its chairman bought 1 million shares of the company at 59 cents each, raising his total owned shares to 1,352,128. Last week, Soltau also purchased 500,000 shares for $293,950.

As of 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, JCPenney’s stock was down 5.8% to 70 cents.

Want more?

JCPenney’s Chairman Just Bought 1 Million Shares of the Company

Why Both Macy’s and JCPenney Teamed Up With ThredUp — in Less Than 24 Hours

JCPenney’s Struggles Worsen — Joins Fitch’s Top ‘Loans of Concern’ List

Watch FN’s interview with these top shoe players.

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad