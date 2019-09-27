What’s Selling: Ilse Jacobsen and A.S. 98 Top Sellers in Women’s Fashion Shoe Sales

What’s selling in women’s fashion shoes this week? Here, four key retailers weigh in on winning brands, top trends and talk about what’s not moving.

Laurel Tate, Co-Owner, Two Sole Sisters, Boulder, Colo.

Top Three Brands:

Bueno: “They’ve been selling like gangbusters for the price and quality and comfort. [They have] accessible price points of under $200, with booties at $150-$185, and some higher heels in the low $200 They’re made in Turkey with nice leathers.”

A.S. 98: “Booties are still the trend, rocking out. The line features Italian leathers, edgy, European-looking, but very comfortable.”

Ilse Jacobsen: “The shoe that doesn’t stop selling is the Tulip. For fall, we’re selling it with a black sole, and have already reordered. They sell and sell.”

Not Selling: “Dress heels are a little slower. We have to keep some in the store, but women have so much more variety in footwear now, and don’t have to be stuck wearing a pump to work, which is lovely.”

Top Trends: “Booties are still going strong, along with snake and leopard. We see it going strong for spring.”

Kathleen Matava, Matava Shoes, Lutherville, Md.

Top Three Brands:

Meher Kakalia: “It’s a new line from Morocco that’s highly embellished in a very tasteful way. It has an unusual look and getting a ton of attention.”

Beautifeel: “People that love that brand know they have to come early because their size might not be [available]. We can special order some sizes, but a lot of companies are not stocking the quantities like they used to.”

Jeffrey Campbell: “[It’s part of] the wide variety of price points we have [at the store].”

Not selling: “I thought there would be more interest in Western. I started to see it last season, and I would say it hasn’t broken open yet. However, certain things are selling like Western-looking mules. Also, not as strong as they used to be are ballet flats.”

Top Trends: “Some of the more expensive things sell earlier since people who are willing to spend more money, shop early. And, animal skins are selling.”

Sandra Dollard, Owner, Evoke Style, Albany, N.Y.

Top Three Brands:

Ara: “They have a great loafer, the Maddy, in hunter green. It has a new [insole] that gives it a lot more cushioning, and phenomenal on the foot. We also have it in black.”

A.S. 98: ”It’s a one-shot wonder. It’s difficult to get reorders, so women know who have been shopping with me for years know, if they want it, they need to come get it.”

Naot: “They came out with some phenomenal casual shoes this season.”

Not Selling: “My boot sales are down because the weather here has not gotten cold yet. People are not giving up sandals.”

Top Trends: “Casual shoes and little booties from Naot. In the last four years, Naot has upped their game as far as the winter [season]. People are going from a sandal to an easy shoe like a slip-on or loafer. I also did some knee-high boots because fashion (ready-to-wear) was going in that direction. Hemlines are all over the place and high boots have not been in fashion for a few years.”

Carol Goldman, Owner, Velvet Slipper, Newton, Pa.

Top Three Brands:

Birkenstock: “There’s a resurgence of the brand. All the young kids are interested in it. For fall, it’s the shearling styles.”

Ilse Jacobsen: “The Tulip. I have it in a multitude of colors, and selling the style on the black bottom. There’s also a shearling bootie that we just got in.”

Rieker: “There are some cool, hipper styles for fall we just got in with more fashion details. And, they’re comfortable. We have the booties and sneaker booties.”

Not Selling: “Tall rain boots. People want shorter styles. We have some Pendleton short rain boots that are cute.”

Top Trends: “Comfort. People don’t want to suffer. Even higher wedge platforms need to be comfortable.”

