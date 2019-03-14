All the Places to Shop for Shoes at New York’s Hudson Yards

Tomorrow marks the grand opening of The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards in New York. The largest and most expensive private real estate development in U.S. history began building on Manhattan’s West Side in 2012, and its one-million-square-foot retail center from Hudson Yards’ developer Related Companies, will be officially open to the public at noon on March 15.

Filled with more than 100 stores, across seven levels, the shopping destination features a variety of retailers ranging in category and price points. For instance, Neiman Marcus will open its first New York store. This will be be a must-see stop for shoe-lovers thanks to its women’s footwear department, which spans 8,000 square feet. Inside, the retailer will house a Lucchese boot shop as well as a Santana Leather Care shoe repair space. Overall, Neiman’s 188,000 sq.-ft.-shop will cover three floors of retail, including three restaurants.

The exterior of the new Neiman Marcus space. CREDIT: Courtesy Image

Another highly-anticipated retailer hitting Hudson Yards includes Dallas-based Forty Five Ten boutique. Shoppers can expect a four-space store featuring footwear, women’s, men’s, vintage, home goods and more product assortment from a variety of designers.

The mix of fast-fashion and luxury retail continues with two levels of both Zara and H&M, as well as stand-alone high-end shops from labels such as Stuart Weitzman, Louis Vuitton, Dior and Fendi.

Louis Vuitton at Hudson Yards. CREDIT: Courtesy of Francis Dzikowski for Related-Oxford

To celebrate the grand opening weekend, many retailers will be offering giveaways and special activations. For example, H&M is giving up to $1,000 for the first 1,000 shoppers. In addition, Coach is presenting a made-to-order sneaker bar with choice of colors, materials, embellishments and more, while M.Gemi is offering complimentary monogramming of its Medio sandal. And on Friday only, Stuart Weitzman will give away personalized treats and a gift with any purchase.

See below for all the shops offering shoes at Hudson Yards, and click through the gallery to see more photos from inside The Shops and Restaurants.

Stuart Weitzman

M.Gemi

Louis Vuitton

Kate Spade

Banana Republic

Dior

Coach

Madewell

Neiman Marcus

Athleta

Forty Five Ten

Brooks Brothers

Cremieux

Dunhill

Fendi

Frankie CoLab

H&M

Lulu Lemon

Muji

Scanlan Theodore

The Conservatory

Tod’s

Tory Burch

Zara

