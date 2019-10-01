Sign up for our newsletter today!

Is the Holiday Shopping Season Not as Important to Retailers as Years Past?

By Samantha McDonald
Bargain hunters seek low price deals during 'Black Friday' holiday shopping in MACY'S Herald Square in New York, New York, USA, 23 November 2018. Black Friday is the day after the USA Thanksgiving Day and is regarded as the start of the Christmas shopping season.Black Friday holiday shopping in New York, USA - 23 Nov 2018
CREDIT: Jason Szenes/Shutterstock

The holidays have long been considered the most critical shopping season for retailers, but a new study is disputing the all-important nature of that fourth-quarter period.

According to advisory firm Coresight Research, retailers can expect to see a sales gain of 4% over the prior year during the months of November and December — below other widely reported consensus bets, including Deloitte‘s forecasted 4.5% to 5% spike.

For context, the study noted that overall retail sales for the past three months rose 4.1% year-over-year. It comes at a time when e-commerce continues to gain ground over brick-and-mortar, with Coresight predicting that more than 23% of sales will go online.

“The ongoing trend of holiday shopping [is] becoming less important to key retailers,” the study read, adding that the season used to make up nearly 24% of annual sales roughly two decades ago. Last year, that figure was closer to 21%, with the firm forecasting even lower sales in the future.

For clothing and accessories retailers, for instance, holiday sales represented 24.3% of their annual revenues in 1998, but fell to 22.4% last year. Department stores, on the other hand, saw a slighter drop with a 24.6% of total sales coming from the holiday season 20 years ago versus 23.8% in 2018 — but general merchandise took a deeper cut, with the season accounting for 23.5% in total sales in 1998 and now down to 20.4%.

Amazon’s Prime Day, held July 15-16, was cited as one of the retail period’s disruptors. This year alone, the online behemoth’s online extravaganza managed to sell 175 million items during its 48-hour “parade of epic deals.” (That total eclipsed its sales for last year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.)

Further demonstrating the power of e-commerce, dozens of other businesses that held competing sales during the same time also saw a boost: According to a separate report from Adobe Analytics, U.S. online retailers with annual revenues of at least $1 billion saw sales shoot up 64% on July 15, compared with an average Monday, and 72% on July 16, compared with an average Tuesday.

Retailers will also contend with other challenges that could dampen sales this holiday season: Those with parts of their supply chains based in China will face President Donald Trump’s additional 15% import tax on the second round of the fourth tranche of tariffs, scheduled to hit footwear, apparel, accessories and more consumer goods in mid-December.

