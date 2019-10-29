What HBC’s CEO Said She Learned From Barneys’ Bankruptcy

As the company moves closer to becoming private and wades through a turnaround strategy that’s yielding mixed results, Hudson’s Bay Co. CEO Helena Foulkes is taking notes of what not to do from some of retail’s latest casualties.

“Barneys [New York] is an example of how tough it is out there,” HBC’s chief said of the recently bankrupt luxury department store during a conversation with WWD editorial director James Fallon at the publication’s Apparel & Retail CEO Summit in New York today. “People have loved Barneys. We hope very much to learn from what people loved about Barneys and [use that to] help us build on our experiences at Saks.”

Foulkes comments are particularly noteworthy as they come on the heels of reports that a potential deal to save Barneys from liquidation could actually involve HBC’s Saks Fifth Ave. banner.

This month, Barneys — which filed for Chapter 11 protection in August after shouldering skyrocketing rents and shifting consumer demands — entered into an agreement to sell its assets to Authentic Brands Group and B. Riley Financial Inc. in a cash deal estimated at roughly $271.4 million.

Although the transaction isn’t likely to be finalized for a few weeks — and Barneys could still pursue other options — reports have suggested that part of the ABG-Barneys deal would see the brand management firm license the Barneys name to HBC and its Saks Fifth Avenue banner, which are expected to create private-label merchandise and build shop-in-shops within some Saks locations.

While Foulkes said today that she had no new details on such a deal, she noted that she sees potential in a Barneys-Saks partnership.

“If something were to happen with Barneys, I also see a huge opportunity for us to learn what customers … loved about Barneys and how do we tap into that,” she said. “We are also very excited about the opportunity to work with ABG. I think they do a phenomenal job with very new approaches to marketing. So if that does come to fruition that gives us a lot of places to go to figure out to incorporate that within Saks.”

When HBC reported second-quarter results last month, it said its losses widened to 462 million Canadian dollars ($350 million), or $CA2.51 per share, compared with 2018’s $CA104 million. Revenues totaled $CA1.9 billion, with comps down 0.4% including a 19% year-over-year increase in digital sales.

Since Foulkes took the helm in 2018, she moved the company toward simplifying its business — offloading Gilt that same year and firming up plans last month to sell storied Lord & Taylor business to fashion rental service Le Tote.

WWD’s CEO Summit it taking place in New York from Oct. 29-30. Other speakers at the event include PVH Corp. CEO Manny Chirico, Ralph Lauren CEO Patrice Louvet, Pyer Moss creative director and founder Kerby Jean-Raymond and Lululemon Athletica CEO Calvin McDonald.