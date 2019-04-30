Happy Socks to Open Newest Storefront in the Heart of Los Angeles

Happy Socks store in Brooklyn has temporarily transformed into Hysteria Inn.

Sock lovers rejoice: Swedish lifestyle brand Happy Socks announced this week the upcoming opening of its second Los Angeles outpost.

The location, opening in May, will be at 3902 Sunset Blvd., in the Silverlake neighborhood.

The new storefront comes after Happy Socks launched near Venice Beach on Abbot Kinney Blvd. The brand has also signed for another location in Century City, which is set to open later this year.

“I’m very excited about having a stronger presence here in L.A. and expanding our retail presence in the U.S. further. This is an important part of our ambition to significantly grow the Happy Socks business in North America and continue to do unexpected things to surprise our consumers,” said Mikael Söderlindh, co-founder and CEO of the brand.

Happy Socks already has over 100 stores worldwide and has collaborated with brands like Opening Ceremony and Adidas as well as big-name celebrities such as Wiz Khalifa, David Hasselhoff and Steve Aoki.

Most recently, the sock label worked with The Rolling Stones to curate a capsule of rock-worthy socks.

