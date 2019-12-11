The Most-Searched Shoes of 2019: Crocs, Controversial Sneakers and More

Google’s annual Year in Search is a revelatory peek into the people, trends and products that piqued America’s interest in the past 12 months. For the footwear industry, it’s also a snapshot of today’s buzziest brands, top collaborations and most newsworthy styles.

For 2019, Crocs’ ascendancy was cemented by the first-place performance of the brand’s twice-sold-out collaboration with country singer Luke Combs. The first style, released in June, was a wood-grain printed version of Crocs’ Classic Clogs; then, last month, they followed that up with a pair of camo-print clogs with hunting-themed Jibbitz charms and bottle opener on the heel strap.

Farther down the most-searched list, too, was Crocs’ Post Malone partnership, the fourth edition of which sold out in minutes on Tuesday.

Sneakers, unsurprisingly, dominated the remainder of Google’s top trends: Adidas and Kanye West took second place with the much-hyped Yeezy 350 v2 sneaker, due in stores later this month, while Nike grabbed five separate slots, ranging from the $4,000 Air Max 97 “Jesus Shoes,” with soles filled with holy water from the River Jordan, to the classic Air Force 1. The athletic giant’s controversial “Betsy Ross” sneaker — which it pulled in response to criticism that the early flag design on the shoe’s heel brought up connotations of slavery — also made the cut.

While a Nike spokesperson told FN the company halted distribution of the shoe ahead of its Independence Day release “based on concerns that it could unintentionally offend and detract from the nation’s patriotic holiday,” that decision prompted backlash from conservative critics.

Below, see Google’s lists of most-searched shoes, celebrity style and more:

Shoes

Luke Combs crocs

Yeezy 350 v2

Airforce [sic] 1 shoes

Nike Air Max 720

Adidas “Game of Thrones”

Betsy Ross shoes

Jesus shoes

Post Malone crocs

Spongebob shoes

Kawhi Leonard shoes

Fashion Style

Camp style

E-girl style

E-boy style

Steampunk style

Harajuku style

Preppy style

Yankii style

Vintage style

VSCO girl style

Emo style

How to wear…

how to wear a beret

how to wear a flannel

how to wear duck boots

how to wear infinity scarf

how to wear booties with jeans

how to wear suspenders

how to wear beanies

how to wear a jean jacket

how to wear a fanny pack

how to wear a headband

Outfit Ideas

E-girl outfit

E-boy outfit

Soft girl outfit

Biker shorts outfit

VSCO girl outfit

Dickies outfit

White jeans outfit

Fila outfit

Champion outfit

Leather pants outfit

Celebrity Style

Billie Eilish style

Audrey Hepburn style

Ariana Grande style

Kylie Jenner style

Amal Clooney style

Shia LaBeouf style

Cam Newton style

Female Celebrity Looks

Tana Mongeau Coachella outfit

Serena Williams outfit

Cardi B Grammy outfit

Cardi B Yellow outfit

Josie Canseco outfit

Ivanka Trump UN outfit

Kelly Clarkson outfit on “The Voice”

Katy Perry Ursula outfit

Beyonce “Formation” outfit

Lindsey Vonn outfit

People of the Red Carpet

Billy Porter red carpet

Cardi B red carpet

Lady Gaga red carpet

Amy Schumer husband red carpet

Jenny McCarthy red carpet

BTS red carpet

Caitlyn Jenner red carpet

Richard Madden red carpet

Brie Larson red carpet

Brienne of Tarth red carpet