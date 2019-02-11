These Are the Luxury Brands and Retailers Flocking to Frieze LA This Week

Frieze art fair is coming to Los Angeles for the first time, and it’s bringing a slew of fashion programming with it.

On Feb. 15 through 17, Paramount Pictures Studios will play host not only to art world luminaries, but also to a pop-up townhouse curated by the luxury e-commerce retailer Matchesfashion.com, a buzzy collaboration between the suitcase brand Rimowa and the artist Alex Israel, a panel discussion between top celebrity stylists on red carpet advocacy and more.

The Matchesfashion townhouse, which is modeled on the retailer’s five-story brick-and-mortar space at 5 Carlos Place in London, will host a series of events throughout the weekend, including a live floral installation with celebrity florist Eric Buterbaugh and jewelry designer Daniela Villegas; a conversation about red carpet advocacy between costume designer Arianne Phillips, luxury fashion consultant Carineh Martin, communications executive Lara Bergthold and celebrity stylists Karla Welch and Elizabeth Stewart; yoga classes, cultural talks and more. (The fair falls directly between Grammy weekend and Oscar weekend, making it particularly well suited to bringing together the worlds of fashion, celebrity and art.)

On Feb. 15, visitors will be able to get a glimpse into London Fashion Week, as designer Symonds Pearmain’s presentation will be broadcast live from Matchesfashion’s London showroom.

“What we have tried to do is evolve the business into a luxury lifestyle destination, and to be at a cultural crossroads that includes fashion, art, music and culinary experience because we believe it’s the link with the audience we want to reach,” Matchesfashion CEO Ulric Jerome told Women’s Wear Daily.

Luxury suitcase brand Rimowa is also deepening its ties to the art community at Frieze, launching a set of limited-edition suitcases based on Israel’s Sky Backdrop paintings, which depict L.A.’s cinematic twilight skies. The colorful luggage, which retails for around $2,800 per piece, will launch at an event on Feb. 14.

The night prior, artist and photographer Tasya van Ree will curate an exhibit for the optical brand Oliver Peoples. “Who is Oliver?” will feature a series of portraits showcasing the brand’s new “Oliver” frames.

The co-working space NeueHouse Hollywood has five days of programming planned, including talks with designers Rosetta Getty and Ellen Van Dusen.