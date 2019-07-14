The Week Ahead: Saks to Heat Up Men’s Shoe Floor Wars + Amazon Prime Day Is Finally Here

Our new column, The Week Ahead, gives an inside look at the burning stories that will impact the shoe world.



SAKS MANS UP: After Nordstrom made a grand New York entrance last year with its standalone men’s concept, Saks Fifth Avenue is upping the ante. On Wednesday, the retailer opens its new men’s shoe floor, a sign that it’s betting on the category like never before. The 8,000-sq.-ft. space will feature more than 60 brands on one floor. (Previously, the styles were divided between two floors.) Not surprisingly, sneakers are a big part of the equation. But it remains to be seen how long the sneaker boom can continue.

PRIME TIME: Amazon Prime Day takes place July 15 and 16, stretching 48 hours for the first time ever. Amazon’s Deals page features markdowns of up to 90% off. As part of the early access offers, classic sneakers from Reebok and Puma are up to 50% off. While the sale is good news for consumers looking for bargains, there’s no doubt it will cause some anxiety among department stores and independents trying to get an edge on the back-to-school season. The so-called Amazon effect is never more evident than this time of year.

MARKET WATCH: Stocks have been on a roll, with the Dow Jones surpassing major records last week. But will the winning streak last? Investors are betting that the Fed will move forward with a widely expected rate cut at the end of the month — which could help the Dow Jones eventually cross the 28,000 mark. But with the outcome of trade talks between the United States and China still uncertain, there are still potential storm clouds ahead.

POWER POP-UP: FN’s 2018 emerging talent winner Chloe Gosselin is opening a temporary retail space within Diane von Furstenberg’s Meatpacking District flagship. DVF was on hand at the FNAAS last December to give Gosselin her award.

COLLAB ALERT: Lacoste unveils its newest collaboration Tuesday evening in New York.