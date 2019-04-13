Foot Locker Joins the List of Retailers Expanding in Airports

The Foot Locker at the Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore.

is expanding its brick-and-mortar presence in Singapore — by targeting travelers.

The New York-based company on Friday opened its fourth Singapore shop at the Jewel Changi Airport. The two-story space features dedicated areas for women’s and children’s apparel, with elevated in-store presentations and an increased focus on premium offerings.

Shoppers can cop styles from Nike, Puma, Adidas, Fila and more athletic wear brands, with a wide selection of Nike Air Max Plus sneakers and a celebration of basketball culture.

“The Jewel store gives Foot Locker a great opportunity to engage and inspire youth culture within the local community,” said Tomas Petersson, vice president and general manager of Foot Locker Asia, in a release. “We designed a space that celebrates the city’s creative community and inspires Singapore’s sneaker enthusiasts.”

To connect to the local community, Foot Locker specially commissioned artwork for the shop made by Clogtwo, a visual anarchist based in the area.

Foot Locker is not the only retailer looking to target jet-setters. As department stores continue to struggle amid an evolving retail climate, luxury shops from brands like Christian Dior, Prada and Louis Vuitton have been opening up in airports. A report from Bain & Company showed a 7% increase in luxury sales in airports in 2018 — at the same time as department stores reported 4% losses.

Other sellers in the athletic space have also gotten in on the airport shop trend. Nike opened a store in Jewel Changi this week, opening a 10,700 square foot duplex location offering an extensive range of footwear and apparel.

