FN Platform’s Whimsical New Lounges Were Creative Playgrounds With Cool Vibes

FN Platform 2019 upgraded the show experience for guests this year with made-over lounges.

Held Feb. 5-7, the lounges provided an opportunity to rest, work and mingle in four areas throughout the Las Vegas Convention Center floor — each featuring its own whimsical themes during the trade show. In the Zen lounge, décor included plush white couches with wooden bases. In addition, the cozy area was surrounded by plants, livening up the place.

The Cosmo lounge — where cocktail hour was served, making its name rather apt — was flowing with romantic pink flowers along with a selfie mirror to capture the cool vibes. The lounge also included a complimentary makeup and hairstyling bar for those who wanted to be primped and primed.

Cosmo lounge at FN Platform 2019. CREDIT: Sofia Negron/Jenna Bascom Phot

Meanwhile, the Camp lounge, with its quaint woodsy theme, served as the perfect space to sit down with a friend and reflect on the show. The space came complete with orange and navy chairs, and tan leather couches.

Camp lounge at FN Platform 2019. CREDIT: Sofia Negron/Jenna Bascom Phot

The On Point lounge, positioned by children’s footwear brands, had a particularly whimsical feel to it, serving bright colors, large leafy plants and a DJ booth reading “Hello Gorgeous” in pink neon.

FN Platform’s On Point lounge. CREDIT: Sofia Negron/Jenna Bascom Phot

“It feels tighter, more vibrant, colorful and more open. We’ve gone from black and white to Technicolor,” Leslie Gallin, Informa’s president of footwear, shared of the show’s makeover.

Scroll through the gallery to check out more photos from FN Platform 2019’s lounges.