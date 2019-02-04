FN Platform Is Presenting a Range of New Events and Seminars

FN Platform is reintroducing itself to showgoers this season with a move to the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center while focusing on innovative ways to discover the leading trends for fall ’19.
A new creative floor layout, interactive displays and inviting lounges make it even easier to shop the event. After checking out the show’s diverse footwear neighborhoods, ranging from high-end women’s to men’s and comfort, attendees can get to know one another over a cup of coffee offered free at locations throughout the event or try their luck at winning a complimentary hotel stay during the August show.
The event also offers retailers learning opportunities through seminars as well as a visit to Pensole Footwear and Design Academy’s booth to meet upcoming industry talent.
The following is a list of activities taking place Feb. 5-7 at the Las Vegas Convention North Hall, Levels I and II.
Here’s a look at the biggest events and seminars the event has to offer.
FEB. 5-7
DAILY HAPPENINGS
9-10 a.m.
Complimentary coffee and donuts.
Level 1 — Convention Center North Hall entrance
All Day
“Picture Yourself” with #FNPlatform — take a selfie and share.
Cosmo Lounge
Social Media Sweepstakes
Scout the convention center for hidden clues to win a three-night hotel stay during the August show. Full terms and conditions are available at Ubmfashion.com/shows/fn-platform. The winner will be announced on Feb. 11.
Mobile Beauty Team Hair & Makeup Touch-Ups
Indulge in a complimentary mini makeup or hair session.
Cosmo Lounge
East Africa Trade and Investment Hub
Booth #64500 — Shoe and handbag resources from Africa
Pensole Footwear and Design Academy
Booth #64700 — Engage with upcoming talent of the footwear and apparel industries to discuss ways to collaborate with young designers.
SEMINARS — Convention Center North Hall, Level 2, room N255
FEB. 4
1-2:30 p.m.
“Brand Distinction and Brand Loyalty Equals Sustainable Success”
Presented by National Shoe Retailers Association
3:15-4:45 p.m.
“Demystifying Digital Marketing”
Presented by National Shoe Retailers Association
FEB. 5
9-10 a.m.
“Footwear Market Overview and Q&A with NPD Group executive director Beth Goldstein”
Presented by NPD
10:30-11:30 a.m.
“E-commerce and The Real Deal”
Presented by the American Apparel & Footwear Association
EVENTS
FEB. 5
1-2 p.m.
“Lunchtime Learning: Changing All Business Models”
Presented by the California Fashion Association
Level 1 — Convention Center North Hall, FN Platform Show Floor Theater
5-6 p.m.
Opening Night Happy Hour
Level 1 — Convention Center North Hall, FN Platform Show Floor
FEB. 6
1-2 p.m.
“Lunchtime Learning: The Omnichannel Debate: Understanding Its Evolution and Why It Matters”
Presented by FN
Level 1 — Convention Center North Hall, FN Platform Show Floor Theater
3-5 p.m.
Geox Race Car
Meet professional Formula E race car driver Maximilian Günther.
Level 1 — Convention Center North Hall, FN Platform Booth #62803
5:30-6:30 p.m.
Two Ten Women in Footwear Industry Cocktail Party
Level 1 — Convention Center North Hall, FN Platform, Cosmo Lounge
FEB. 7
11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Glass Slipper Awards
Announcement of the awards for Best New Exhibitor, Most Innovative Booth Interior and Most Creative Use of Exhibit Space.
Level 1 — Convention Center North Hall, FN Platform Show Floor
