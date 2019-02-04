FN Platform Is Presenting a Range of New Events and Seminars

FN Platform is reintroducing itself to showgoers this season with a move to the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center while focusing on innovative ways to discover the leading trends for fall ’19.

A new creative floor layout, interactive displays and inviting lounges make it even easier to shop the event. After checking out the show’s diverse footwear neighborhoods, ranging from high-end women’s to men’s and comfort, attendees can get to know one another over a cup of coffee offered free at locations throughout the event or try their luck at winning a complimentary hotel stay during the August show.

The event also offers retailers learning opportunities through seminars as well as a visit to Pensole Footwear and Design Academy’s booth to meet upcoming industry talent.

The following is a list of activities taking place Feb. 5-7 at the Las Vegas Convention North Hall, Levels I and II.

Here’s a look at the biggest events and seminars the event has to offer.

FEB. 5-7

DAILY HAPPENINGS

9-10 a.m.

Complimentary coffee and donuts.

Level 1 — Convention Center North Hall entrance

All Day

“Picture Yourself” with #FNPlatform — take a selfie and share.

Cosmo Lounge

Social Media Sweepstakes

Scout the convention center for hidden clues to win a three-night hotel stay during the August show. Full terms and conditions are available at Ubmfashion.com/shows/fn-platform. The winner will be announced on Feb. 11.

Mobile Beauty Team Hair & Makeup Touch-Ups

Indulge in a complimentary mini makeup or hair session.

Cosmo Lounge

East Africa Trade and Investment Hub

Booth #64500 — Shoe and handbag resources from Africa

Pensole Footwear and Design Academy

Booth #64700 — Engage with upcoming talent of the footwear and apparel industries to discuss ways to collaborate with young designers.

SEMINARS — Convention Center North Hall, Level 2, room N255

FEB. 4

1-2:30 p.m.

“Brand Distinction and Brand Loyalty Equals Sustainable Success”

Presented by National Shoe Retailers Association

3:15-4:45 p.m.

“Demystifying Digital Marketing”

Presented by National Shoe Retailers Association

FEB. 5

9-10 a.m.

“Footwear Market Overview and Q&A with NPD Group executive director Beth Goldstein”

Presented by NPD

10:30-11:30 a.m.

“E-commerce and The Real Deal”

Presented by the American Apparel & Footwear Association

EVENTS

FEB. 5

1-2 p.m.

“Lunchtime Learning: Changing All Business Models”

Presented by the California Fashion Association

Level 1 — Convention Center North Hall, FN Platform Show Floor Theater

5-6 p.m.

Opening Night Happy Hour

Level 1 — Convention Center North Hall, FN Platform Show Floor

FEB. 6

1-2 p.m.

“Lunchtime Learning: The Omnichannel Debate: Understanding Its Evolution and Why It Matters”

Presented by FN

Level 1 — Convention Center North Hall, FN Platform Show Floor Theater

3-5 p.m.

Geox Race Car

Meet professional Formula E race car driver Maximilian Günther.

Level 1 — Convention Center North Hall, FN Platform Booth #62803

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Two Ten Women in Footwear Industry Cocktail Party

Level 1 — Convention Center North Hall, FN Platform, Cosmo Lounge

FEB. 7

11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Glass Slipper Awards

Announcement of the awards for Best New Exhibitor, Most Innovative Booth Interior and Most Creative Use of Exhibit Space.

Level 1 — Convention Center North Hall, FN Platform Show Floor

Want more?

Nicky Hilton Collaborates With French Sole on a Line of Comfortable Classic Shoes

Geox Is Doing Laps Around the Track With the Dragon Racing Team

5 Fall 2019 Shoe Trends From the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show