This Is How Retailers Appeal to Millennials — They’re Offering More Payment Options

There has been some concern that these services, which charge late fees and penalties, encourage customers to buy items they can’t afford, in the hopes that they will be able to pay later. Critics argue that they provide a new way for vulnerable shoppers to plunge into debt, as opposed to being an actual budgeting tool.

Swedish bank Klarna hosts events like its Smoooth Sessions to help retailers increase conversions at checkout. CREDIT: Christian Rodriguez

But Afterpay reports that 80 percent of its community has never incurred a late fee and 93 percent of purchases are paid for on time. All the companies evaluate each purchase before approval, with penalties ranging up to account suspension until an item is fully paid to prevent any abuse of the service. Sezzle also provides the option to reschedule a payment without incurring an additional fee, should a consumer’s circumstances require it.

For retailers, the risk is minimal, as the payment companies cover the cost of the purchase up front. Offering multiple payment options has led to higher sales conversions, according to the annual Checkout Conversion Index created by PYMNTS.com.

“Providing a simple, flexible and seamless checkout experience is probably the No. 1 thing merchants can do to influence conversion and customer satisfaction,” said Dolan. “If a merchant isn’t offering a pay-over-time solution, they are missing out on sales.”

As e-commerce channels account for a growing number of sales — and millennials and Gen Z flex their purchasing power — more retailers are implementing a payment plan service. Consumers have been quick to adopt the new platforms: Klarna has 60 million shoppers using the service, while 87 percent of Sezzle users would choose it as their payment method of choice if offered everywhere.

“As payment technology evolves, so too do consumer expectations about the checkout experience,” said Rouse. “Not having a standout mobile browser or an easy checkout experience will damage retailers’ bottom lines.”