These Top Factoring Firms Are Helping Wholesalers and Retailers Offset Risk

This assurance is particularly valuable in the footwear industry, which Hilldun’s Moore describes as a market of extremes. The unpredictability increases the risk for wholesalers looking to partner with new retailers. However, it’s also more important than ever for brands to diversify their distribution networks, to keep up with shifting consumer behaviors.

“Footwear companies need to more effectively manage customer concentrations by diversifying their retailers as much as possible,” said Rosenthal. “They can’t put all their eggs in one basket because that basket may be strong today, but tomorrow that basket may either be not interested, or worse, nonexistent.”

A factor usually charges between 0.5% and 1.5% per invoice. That price guarantees that the factor will pay the wholesaler the full amount, even if the retailer defaults, effectively removing the financial risk of signing a new retail partner. Factors minimize the risk of defaulting through the assessments they conduct before approving any purchase orders; they only look at current financial performance and capacity to pay.

For retailers, the benefits of factoring are subtler. Due to the high risk associated, wholesalers will often require their retail partners to pay upfront for their own financial stability. This might lead to the retailer needing to forgo that brand product altogether, if their cash flow dictates it. However, with a factoring system in place, retailers can demonstrate their financial position and secure themselves preferred terms. And they are then rewarded with greater trust.

A factoring firm provides the bulk of the invoice’s value to the wholesaler upfront, freeing up cashflow. CREDIT: John Powell/Shutterstock

But as Moore noted, working with a factoring company can’t resolve underlying management issues.