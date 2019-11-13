Fila’s Sales Are Soaring — Here’s What’s Driving the Momentum

A pair of Fila Disruptor 2 sneakers spotted on the streets during London Fashion Week Men's.

As athletic footwear sales climb in the low single digits, smaller brands like Fila, Puma and Champion appear to be flexing the most muscle in the sector versus their major sportswear counterparts.

According to Matt Powell, senior industry advisor of sports at The NPD Group, sales at Fila USA shot up 33% in the third quarter.

That’s in contrast to the state of the overall athletic market. In a recent report, Powell wrote that the men’s and kids’ categories rose in the mid-single digits, while women’s athletic footwear sales were flat — tracing these performances to purported declines at sportswear behemoths Nike and Adidas.

However, Fila has been a bright spot, and its Disruptor 2 style was named FN’s Shoe of the Year in 2018. The brand, along with Puma and Champion, continues to report strong gains as consumers increasingly demand function, versatility and style.

Related Pensole Academy Launches 2019 World Sneaker Championship for Aspiring Designers NPD Survey: Personalization and Timed Marketing Will Drive Holiday Business Amid Retail Downsizing, Store Traffic at These Athletic Giants Is Booming

“Fila is riding two trends: ’90s retro and ‘small is the new big,'” Powell added in an email to FN. “Smaller brands like Fila, Puma, Reebok and Champion are thriving right now. While their share is small, they are growing faster than the market and taking share.”

According to Powell, growth in the athletic footwear sector can be attributed to a spike in the number of limited-edition shoes released in the quarter, compared with the prior year period. At the expense of performance footwear (once again struggling as basketball, running and training shoes saw negative sales results), the sport lifestyle category — which now accounts for more than half of all athletic shoes sold — advanced in the high single digits.

“I predict that the athletic footwear and activewear markets will both experience soft performance in Q4,” Powell said, “but smaller brands will continue to be among the top growth opportunities and important to watch this holiday season.”

Fila Korea Ltd. — the brand’s parent since 2007 — posted revenues that increased 22% to 1.79 trillion in South Korean won ($153.6 billion), while profits climbed 34% to 138.75 billion South Korean won ($119.08 million).

Want more?

Fila Takes Its Hot Retro Shoes to the Outdoor Market

Fila North America President Jennifer Estabrook Thinks This Is the Biggest Challenge for Working Women

9 Retro Women’s Fila Sneakers to Buy if You Love That ’90s Look