Amid European Heatwave, Flat Sandals & Slides Are Hot Sellers at Retail

Sales of flat sandals, from brands such as Ancient Greek Sandals, were on the upswing amid the European heatwave.

As record-high temperatures hit parts of Europe again today, locals and tourists alike are grappling with a historic heatwave.

For retailers, the sizzling temperatures have translated into strong sales of flats sandals, slides and other easy-to-wear items.

At Thecorner.com, an online shopping destination with brick-and-mortar stores in France and Italy, breathable sneakers as well as women’s sandals and wedges have been brisk sellers.

Montaigne Market in Paris, meanwhile, reported Balenciaga Triple S and Track sneakers were popular last week, when the men’s fashion season was in full swing. A spokesman for the shop said its air conditioning was attractive to consumers looking for relief from the heat.

Here, more retailers sound off on key items.

Ida Petersson, Browns Buying Director

“For ready-to-wear, we have seen a lift in sales of summer dresses, mini dresses/skirts, t-shirts and shorts, most notably from brands like Reformation, Zimmermann, HVN, Ganni, Pippa Holt and R13. For sandals and slides, we have definitely seen an uplift over recent weeks. Last week around 15% of shoe sales came from sandals and slides. Key brands are Studio Amelia, Castaner, ATP and Ancient Greek Sandals.”

Ida Petersson CREDIT: Illustration by Mario Wagner

Federica Montelli, head of fashion, Rinascente

“See-through layering pieces, as well as perforated garments, plexiglass and nets are all trends from the spring ’19 collections that are selling fast. Linen and natural fibers, including raffia, non-treated leather, perforated suede, are among the best-selling items. We bought a lot of these pieces also to promote a sustainable message. Neutral colors such as beige, nude and white are the go-to. Flat sandals and slides boasting a ‘resort’ look, as well as espadrilles, are performing well, in addition to floor-length white frocks in natural textiles and matching top and skirt ensembles.”

Francesco Galli, CEO, Folli Follie and TheDoubleF

“Sales are currently following a seasonal route, and we’re not experiencing any particular peak for special items because of the heatwave. Our clients, more and more, are constantly looking for brand new things, regardless of the weather. Without seeing particular garments being more successful, we’re obviously selling oversize and lightweight garments the most.”