Walmart El Paso Shooting: Multiple People Have Been Killed, Police Say

Multiple people have been killed after a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas today, officials said.

As reported by CNN, according to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, three people are in custody following the shooting, which happened at Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall.

The mayor told CNN that the shooting spree lasted about three minutes.

https://mobile.twitter.com/mayor_margo/status/1157730991265345536

Police first reported the shooting around 1:30 local time today. They urged people to stay away from the area as the situation is still active.

The incident occurred during a Saturday afternoon when many families shopped at Walmart for the back-to-school season.

“We’re in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where store 2201 & club 6502 are located,” Walmart posted on Twitter. “We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders. We’re working closely with law enforcement and will update as appropriate.”

https://mobile.twitter.com/Walmart/status/1157731382304616453