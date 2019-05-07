How DSW Is Innovating Its Wildly Popular Loyalty Program, Stores & More

There are no signs of stopping for DSW, which revamped its customer loyalty program, DSW VIP, in 2018, opened nail bars in two of its stores and set up shoe repair shops in three locations recently. The retailer will continue moving forward with innovations to find new ways to engage with customers, said designer brands vice chairman and president Deborah Ferrée at FN’s CEO Summit today in Miami.

Five more nail bars are coming and phases three and four of changes to its 26-million strong loyalty program are in the works. “We launched phase two just a few weeks ago — phase three and four, which will bring in even deeper personalization to the program, we’ll be launching the balance of this year,” said Ferrée on the loyalty program.

DSW surveyed 4,400 female customers to decide how best to revamp DSW VIP. “The No. 1 thing that they wanted in a customer loyalty program was donation. They wanted to be able to donate their old shoes,” she noted, adding that the retailer partnered with the nonprofit Soles4Souls to make this happen. “They wanted to be able to have a simpler program.”

With 90% of the retailer’s revenue coming from these 26 million shoppers, the company took into careful consideration what the people wanted. “The engagement is amazing. They’ll stay with us,” said Ferrée. “We’re not done yet.”

Watch the video below to see how fellow FN CEO Summit speaker Allbirds is winning e-commerce:

Want more?

Deckers CEO Breaks Down Why Leaders Should Choose Courage Over Comfort When It Comes to Diversity

This Is How Footwear Companies Can Bridge the Racial Hiring Gap

Wolverine’s CEO Shares a Roadmap to Success That Any Company Can Use