Downtown LA Is Back in Fashion as Big Brands and Retailers Revive Its Historic Broadway District

Vans will arrive at an auspicious time. According to the Downtown Center Business Improvement District’s 2018 Downtown L.A. Survey, residents in the area had a median household income of $98,900, 47 percent of the population is between 18 and 35, and 54 percent of respondents want more fashion retailers.

As a bonus, buildings with facades designed in art deco and beaux-arts style — along with the neighborhood’s urban vibe and an engaged consumer base — make the area an attractive locale to leave a footprint.

“We have one of the largest stocks of historic structures on the West Coast,” said Yen. He added that the Broadway strip failed to lure commerce until the trendy Ace Hotel arrived in 2014 and sparked market interest. Consumer foot traffic, hip restaurants and bars followed. “Urban Outfitters was one of the first retailers to sign on in South Broadway. For the longest time, the buildings have been sitting there dilapidated.”

Another desirable aspect of the corridor is that it’s not within the migratory path of down- town’s large homeless population and Skid Row, which would obstruct foot traffic.

Last year, Jordan Brand set up shop on South Broadway and opened Jumpman LA — a three-story, 19,000-square-foot space dedicated to Jordan product, boasting a full regulation rooftop court and a fitness facility for shoppers, among other amenities.

“Instead of focusing on the challenges of the downtown area, Jordan Brand saw the opportunity,” said Scott Dixon, the label’s VP and GM of North America. L.A. is one of Nike Inc.’s top 12 global cities, so establishing roots alongside competitors on the strip was a matter of strategy. “We believe DTLA is the sneaker hub of the future for Los Angeles, and Jumpman LA gives us the opportunity to be at the heart of the new wave.”

Similarly, Footaction expanded its position in L.A. on South Broadway in 2016, but the move also presented an opportunity to shape its narrative and connect with underserved constituents. “We’re deeply rooted in youth and sneaker culture, and we had stores in L.A., but they were all mall-driven,” explained Ken Side, VP and GM for the retailer, adding that the team sought out what was a burgeoning “high street” in downtown. “Now it’s way beyond Sneaker Row. Even in 2013, when we looked at it, we knew that was about five years away. As New Yorkers, we understood we were on the field of dreams — if you build it, they will come.”