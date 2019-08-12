The Dangers of the Digital Market — And How to Guard Against Online Fraud

“A lot of retailers are asking for [MAP policies] because they want to be able to showcase the products in a proud and margin-enhanced way,” said Ryan Erickson, VP of sales and brand protection at Trackstreet. “They have the same issues with a customer coming into a showroom and trying on product, only to use their phones to order it from a cheaper, unauthorized seller.”

Money Back Guarantee?

Once a brand has safeguarded its retail partners, attention also needs to be given to the transaction process. Chargebacks occur when a customer queries a purchase and requests a refund. As the burden of proof lies with the merchant, it’s very easy for shoppers to claim their money back. In legitimate cases, this means a smooth customer experience and an increased likelihood that they will return to that retailer.

However, it can also put merchants in a vulnerable position for fraudulent claims. Luxury brands and limited-edition items are particularly at risk for this. In this scenario, not only will a customer request the refund, but frequently they will then post the item for resale with the goal of making a profit.

Reducing so-called friendly fraud can be done by inserting more rigorous security checks during purchase, such as verifying CVV codes or addresses. But research shows that many customers abandon their carts if payment isn’t successfully processed the first time. This has led some merchants to reduce the safeguards and resign themselves to the fact that some fraud will occur.

“Most of these companies, even now, are writing off the chargebacks and disputes as a cost of doing business,” said Dakshina. “They aren’t realizing that there is an opportunity to recover this money. But when they factor this in to the cost of business, the fraudsters are going to attack them over and over.”

