Why Dick’s Sporting Goods Brought Out A-Rod & More Stars for First-Ever Fashion Show

Dick’s Sporting Goods isn’t a fashion-focused retailer, but the company is out to prove it could play in that space as well. Last night, the retail giant hosted its debut fashion show in New York City, a star-studded event with celebs walking the runway including U.S. Women’s National Team star Carli Lloyd, retired baseball great Alex Rodriguez, “Bachelor in Paradise” star Demi Burnett and child star Javon Walton.

Rather than show footwear and apparel from a season ahead, DSG used the moment to showcase what can be purchased in stores right now. Footwear that the models wore included several styles from sneaker standouts Vans, Nike, New Balance, Adidas, Reebok and Under Armour, and popular outdoor silhouettes from Sorel, Timberland, Columbia and The North Face.

“We used this fashion show to highlight key product heading into the holiday shopping season. Experiential marketing is a tactic we’re really starting to lean into, and this fashion show was a great example. Being able to shop a look directly from the runway was a unique feature we wanted our show to have,” Dick’s Sporting Goods SVP and chief marketing officer Ed Plummer told FN.

Although not a fashion retailer, Plummer believes it’s important moving forward for DSG to show it has a hand in that world as well.

“Sport and athletes are influencing fashion and culture today more than ever,” the exec said. “This event was about showcasing our lifestyle apparel, footwear and outerwear assortment [and how we’re] evolving to keep our customer on trend, not only on the field but off the field as well.”

USWNT star Carli Lloyd walking the Dick’s Sporting Goods fashion show in NYC. CREDIT: Dick's Sporting Goods

After the show, Lloyd — who was clad in Nike apparel and the brand’s Phantom Vision Academy Dynamic Fit indoor soccer shoes — wouldn’t rule out walking in another fashion show for the retailer.

“First-ever fashion show with Dick’s Sporting Goods tonight. I think I rocked it. I’m not model-esque, but I thought it was fantastic,” Lloyd told FN. “I really enjoyed the runway show; I thought that it was great. It’s something that I don’t normally do, but I like getting out of my comfort zone. And I would definitely do it again. I thought that Dick’s Sporting Goods put on a fantastic show. I was highly impressed with all the streetwear that all the other models were wearing. It was fantastic.”

The two-time World Cup soccer champion also shared how life is after the epic summer win with the USWNT.

“[Today], life is busy — a good busy. Just taking every opportunity that comes my way. Still playing, almost wrapping up the end of the season. Just riding the wave still,” Lloyd said.

Walton, a child boxing prodigy who also acts alongside megastar Zendaya in “Euphoria,” talked with FN about his favorite kicks after the show.

“ ’Spiderman’ Jordan 1s, those are some fly sneakers. My dad got the mid [Nike] Blazers x Off-Whites. I really want a pair of those; I really like them,” Walton told FN. “If I had to pick a third, I’d have to say the Jordan 1 x Off White collab; those are so clean.”

The 12-year-old celeb also shared the boxer he’d want to face right now if he were a pro.

“I’d want to fight Canelo [Alvarez] because it would be a really tough fight; it would be an awesome fight,” Walton said.

