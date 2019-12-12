Sign up for our newsletter today!

Study: 1 in 4 Shoppers Will Gift Used Items This Holiday Season

By Ella Chochrek
Robin Hazal shops at a Kohl's ahead of Black Friday, in Las Vegas. Black Friday once again kicks off the start of the holiday shopping season. But it will be the shortest season since 2013 because of Thanksgiving falling on the fourth Thursday in November, the latest possible date it can beHoliday Shopping, Las Vegas, USA - 27 Nov 2019
A Kohl's location in Las Vegas on Black Friday, Nov. 29.
As the resale market continues to expand, some holiday shoppers may be gifting recycled items this year.

In a new study, Deloitte found that more than 1 in 4 (27%) shoppers plan to give pre-owned items this holiday season.

The professional services firm found a generational link between plans to recycle, with 61% of Gen Zers embracing resale compared with only 13% of Baby Boomers. Around two in five (43%) millennials are thinking of regifting, while 25% of Gen Xers have plans to give pre-owned presents.

Fifty percent of those who said they would gift pre-owned items as presents are doing so to save money. About one quarter of respondents (24%) are hoping to afford luxury or premium products they wouldn’t be able to buy otherwise, while 13% see resale as an opportunity to be more sustainable.

According to a ThredUp report, the fashion resale market is growing 21 times faster than traditional retail. The resale market was worth $24 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $51 billion by 2023, per ThredUp data.

As resale expands, traditional retailers are moving into the category. In October, Selfridges launched a new partnership with Vestiaire Collective, with pre-worn items available in-store and online. Macy’s and JCPenney both teamed up with ThredUp this August, while Neiman Marcus took a minority stake in online consignment market Fashionphile in April. Neiman’s shoppers can drop-off pre-owned pieces in-store, in exchange for a type of payment that can be used at its department stores.

However, even as re-commerce continues to expand, Deloitte found that 30% of consumers would be disappointed to receive a pre-owned item. Further, seven in 10 shoppers have no plans to give resale presents, citing worries about appearing cheap or not finding items in quality condition.

Deloitte forecasts a rise in U.S. holiday sales of 4.5% to 5%, compared with a gain of 3.1% in 2018.  Total revenues between the months of November and January are expected to hit over $1.1 trillion, versus $1.09 trillion recorded the previous year.

