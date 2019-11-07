Delivering Good Gala Raises $1.4M to Aid Disaster Relief, Combat Poverty

Fashion charity Delivering Good raised $1.4 million at its annual gala in New York on Wednesday night. The 30-year-old organization plans to put the new funds toward its ongoing efforts to help victims of natural disasters and families facing poverty.

The event, under the theme “Reset,” also honored several fashion industry leaders: Rose Marie Bravo, former CEO of Burberry and former Saks Fifth Ave. president, received the first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award; Daniel Milberg, president of Milberg Factors Inc., received the Vanguard Award; Shinola received the Company of Change Award; and the American Apparel & Footwear Association and Isaac Ash of United Legwear & Apparel Co. accepted the Delivering Good Impact Award on behalf of the One Million Pairs of Socks Campaign.

The gala followed a relief trip by several Delivering Good board members and partners to The Bahamas last week when the group doled out $1.5 million in new product to hundreds who were affected by catastrophic Hurricane Dorian.

During the event — hosted by Ken Downing, former longtime Neiman Marcus fashion director and current chief creative officer of Triple Five Group — the organization displayed powerful images of its recovery efforts in The Bahamas.

Andre Weiss and Ken Downing attend the Delivering Good gala. CREDIT: Courtesy

“The need is so great, and often, we’re unsure of how great the need is until we see it for ourselves,” said Andrea Weiss, board chair of Delivering Good. “Spending time in The Bahamas and witnessing the damage firsthand made me realize how much more we all need to do to help the communities not just immediately after disaster strikes, but for the months and years that follow. The news may no longer cover these hard-hit areas, but the people need our help more than we can even know. It was truly eye opening and I urge everyone across all industries to find ways to meet the needs of our fellow citizens when they need us most.”

This year’s “reset” theme referred to the notion that many people experiencing poverty or the consequences of a natural disaster could see their lives rebooted via the receipt of new clothes, shoes and other items, which could lift their spirits and help them prepare for opportunities such as job interviews.

“It is an honor to see the outpouring of support from our generous product and financial donors. Our donors help Delivering Good make a profound impact on the lives of people challenged by poverty and natural disaster,” said Delivering Good president and CEO of Lisa Gurwitch.

Lisa Gurwitch, president and CEO of Delivering Good and Andrea Weiss, Delivering Good chair, speak at the charity’s annual gala. CREDIT: Courtesy

Lauren Bush Lauren, CEO and co-Founder of FEED Project and granddaughter of former U.S. president George H.W. Bush, William Lauder, executive chairman of The Estée Lauder Companies, and Neil Glat, the former president of the New York Jets, served as presenters at last night’s event, held at The Ziegfeld Ballroom.

Since its inception, Delivering Good has distributed over $2 billion of donated products through its network of community partners, both in the U.S. and internationally. In 2018 alone, the charity distributed more than 11 million units of new products, valued at over $180 million, to those impacted by poverty and natural disaster.

Kids In Distressed Situations (K.I.D.S.), which was founded in 1985, and Fashion Delivers Charitable Foundation Inc., which launched in 2005, merged in 2014. The organization rebranded as Fashion Delivers in 2017.