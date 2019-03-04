Retailers, Take Note: Shoppers Are Still Spending More In Stores Than Online

Digital disruption may have changed the way consumers make purchases, but the traditional brick-and-mortar shopping experience continues to win favor from shoppers.

According to a study conducted by analytics firm First Insight, both men and women are still spending more in stores than online during the average shopping visit.

The report — which evaluated more than 1,000 respondents to determine consumer’s shopping habits and purchase behavior — found that 71 percent of people typically spend more than $50 when shopping at a physical store versus 54 percent of those surveyed who do so online.

The study also evaluated the likelihood of shoppers adding extra items to their carts, with 78 percent of men and 89 percent of women reporting that they sometimes or always pick up additional merchandise when shopping at brick-and-mortar locations. On the other hand, a lower 67 percent of men and 77 percent of women said they held onto extra items when making their purchases online.

“Even as online sales grow, this research shows that retailers must work to strike the right balance with consumers who are shopping differently online than they are in-store,” said First Insight CEO Greg Petro. “The fact that consumers are less likely to add items to a cart when shopping online implies that online recommendations are not as effective as they should be. Retailers need to be sure to offer the products consumers need and want at the right price points no matter where they are shopping, and must continue to work to drive traffic in-store where consumers are willing to spend more.”

The results — announced today during Shoptalk in Las Vegas — also revealed that majority of consumers only shop in stores when they need something in particular. The data helped prove that retailers and brands must continue to prioritize the overall shopping experience to maximize sales and entice consumers to buy products beyond just necessities.

