Charlotte Russe Expands Store Fleet After Filing for Bankruptcy

Charlotte Russe is bouncing back from bankruptcy with a bigger fleet of stores.

The fast-fashion business, which filed for Chapter 11 protection in February and liquidated the following month, has been opening new outposts — a total of about 135 thus far, according to an executive who works at owner YM Inc.’s United States subsidiary, A&M LLC, per a Retail Dive report.

The source added that the expansion effort would continue next year, with an additional round of store openings slated for February. FN has reached out to the holding company for confirmation.

Over the spring, YM — which acquired the teen retailer’s name and intellectual property in March — announced that it planned to open roughly 100 Charlotte Russe stores. The Toronto-based retail firm operates brands including Urban Planet, Bluenotes and Sirens — all of which are also mall staples targeting an affordable price point.

Related Change of Plans: Bankrupt Charlotte Russe Is Reopening Stores From Payless to Charlotte Russe: These Shoe Sellers Have Gone Bankrupt in 2019 -- Here's Why Charlotte Russe Files for Bankruptcy, With Plans to Close Nearly 100 Stores

In its bankruptcy filing, Charlotte Russe said the brand “failed to connect” with teenagers and young adults in recent years and “outpace the rapidly evolving fashion trends.” It announced the closures of just 94 stores but was unable to find a buyer that would keep the business afloat. (It had 512 stores at the time.) Instead, the retailer sold its inventory and other assets to liquidator SB360 Capital Partners for $59 million in March.

Court documents added that, beyond declining sales and in-store traffic, Charlotte Russe was unable to “effectively reposition their e-commerce business and social media engagement strategy.” However, the Retail Dive source shared that its online business, which has relaunched, is performing “very well.”

Although it’s under new management, the brand has held on to its name and logo — much like Nine West and Bandolino, which was sold to Authentic Brands Group in June last year. Other bankrupt retail brands that have sold their brands after liquidating stores include Aéropostale, American Apparel, The Limited, Delia’s and Wet Seal.

Want more?

Change of Plans: Bankrupt Charlotte Russe Is Reopening Stores

From Payless to Charlotte Russe: These Shoe Sellers Have Gone Bankrupt in 2019 — Here’s Why

Charlotte Russe Files for Bankruptcy, With Plans to Close Nearly 100 Stores